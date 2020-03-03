Quick links

Eddie Nketiah and David Luiz send messages to Arsenal fans after win

Dan Coombs
Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal FC during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Eddie Nketiah showed why he is so highly rated with his performance on Monday night.

Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal battles for possession with Ben Close of Portsmouth FC during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth FC and Arsenal FC at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020...

Eddie Nketiah wants Arsenal to believe whenever they need a goal, they should dial him up.

Mikel Arteta has been calling a lot lately, and Nketiah keeps on answering.

 

Nketiah was included as a starter in Arsenal's FA Cup victory over Portsmouth.

The game was set up for a cup upset, and Arsenal produced a resolute performance to restore some pride after their disappointing Europa League exit last week.

Nketiah has now scored three goals for Arsenal this season since being recalled from Leeds in January.

His time at Leeds was a learning experience, and while he didn't play much, he still managed to score five goals.

Surrounded by superior players, the young striker is making it look easy when he gets a chance for the Gunners.

Arsenal find out who they will draw in the FA Cup on Wednesday night. Whoever they land, Nketiah will expect a call.

David Luiz captained Arsenal for the first time in the victory, and was able to leave Fratton Park with a clean sheet.

He sent a message to supporters after the game.

Eddie Nketiah scores Arsenal's 2nd goal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth and Arsenal at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020 in Portsmouth, England.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

