Eddie Nketiah and David Luiz send messages to Arsenal fans after win

Eddie Nketiah showed why he is so highly rated with his performance on Monday night.

Eddie Nketiah wants Arsenal to believe whenever they need a goal, they should dial him up.

Mikel Arteta has been calling a lot lately, and Nketiah keeps on answering.

Nketiah was included as a starter in Arsenal's FA Cup victory over Portsmouth.

The game was set up for a cup upset, and Arsenal produced a resolute performance to restore some pride after their disappointing Europa League exit last week.

Mature performance from the team to book a place in the Quarter-finals. Happy to get another goal for @Arsenal . God is good! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/q6KddpN3fc — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) March 2, 2020

Nketiah has now scored three goals for Arsenal this season since being recalled from Leeds in January.

His time at Leeds was a learning experience, and while he didn't play much, he still managed to score five goals.

Surrounded by superior players, the young striker is making it look easy when he gets a chance for the Gunners.

Arsenal find out who they will draw in the FA Cup on Wednesday night. Whoever they land, Nketiah will expect a call.

David Luiz captained Arsenal for the first time in the victory, and was able to leave Fratton Park with a clean sheet.

He sent a message to supporters after the game.