Drive to Survive: Kimi Raikkonen's 'hobby' one-liner is the best moment of season 2

Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back for its highly anticipated second season.

Formula 1 has always been seen as an exclusive sport, one that only features the very best in the world of motorsport.

And that's true, the talent on show from F1 drivers is immense but clearly takes a lot of dedication.

As a result, when we get a behind-the-scenes look at the world of F1 in Netflix's Drive to Survive series, most drivers come across as robots almost, striving to become the best they can be.

One driver who has always gone against that rule, though, is the legendary Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen.

Drive to Survive season 2

After season 1 of Drive to Survive took Netflix and F1 fans by storm, a second season was almost inevitable.

The docuseries put the sport's exclusive facade to one side as it delved into the behind-the-scenes world of teams and drivers.

Drive to Survive's long-awaited second season released on February 28th, 2020 and features 10 new episodes on the 2019 F1 season.

Kimi Raikkonen in Drive to Survive season 2

Kimi Raikkonen may well be one of Formula 1's most-loved drivers but the Finn almost fails to appear in Drive to Survive's second season.

The Finn's one and only appearance in the new batch of episodes comes in the very final episode.

While all the other team bosses and drivers are bigging up the prospect of the 2020 season, Raikkonen, in typical Kimi fashion, simply says: "It's more like a hobby for me. So, obviously, I don't need to do it if I don't want."

Fans love Raikkonen's 'Kimi moment'

While many fans are obviously disappointed that Kimi didn't feature more in Drive to Survive season 2, the one line he did get is arguably the best moment from all 10 episodes and perfectly encapsulates the Finn's attitude for any new fans watching for the first time.

Raikkonen has been full of iconic one-liners over the years and this latest comment has already won support from fans on social media.

Kimi Raikkonen, ladies and gentleman.



Seasons 1 and 2 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive are available to stream now on Netflix.