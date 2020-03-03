DOOM Eternal: What are the multiplayer modes? Why Deathmatch is missing!

A look at what the multiplayer modes are for Doom Eternal and why Deathmatch is not included.

There's a lot of excellent games coming out in March and Doom Eternal is one of them. PC players will be able to play at a staggering 1,000 FPS, but this will only be available for very few. However, everyone will be able to play its multiplayer modes, although some fans will be disappointed to hear that Deathmatch won't be included.

In the build-up to its release, there has been an awful TV advert that includes (c)rap music as opposed to the more befitting and commonplace heavy metal for Doom. While this Doom Eternal advert is shocking to say the least, fans shouldn't be put off by its hideously drivel music as the sequel to the 2016 rebirth will have a heavy metal choir to accompany your enthusiastic slaying of demons from Hell.

In addition to an appropriately heavy soundtrack for your moshpit with demons, the game will also have multiplayer modes despite the lack of Deathmatch.

What are the DOOM Eternal multiplayer modes?

The multiplayer modes for DOOM Eternal are Invasion and Battle.

Bethesda's multiplayer mode Invasion has been heavily compared to Dark Souls. This is because it allows your friends to invade your Doom Eternal playthrough as demons.

Per Gamespot, other players will be able to enter your single-player campaign as demons to form hunting parties in an effort to rip your helmeted head off the Doomguy's broad shoulders. If this doesn't sound appealing to you, worry not as you will be able to play through the campaign without others invading and spoiling your fun.

As for Battlemode, this is described as a new 1v2 mutliplayer mode in which two demons attempt to defeat a demon slayer.

Thanks to Bethesda's overview, we know there will be five demons to play as and six maps to playthrough at launch.

Some of these five demons include:

Revenant

Pain Elemental

Mancubus

While the prospect of 1v2 may sound underwhelmingly small, demons will be able to summon AI controlled demons from the campaign to fight at their side.

Now, this may make it sound as if players controlling demons are entitled to win, but the Demonslayer will not go down easy he will be fully loaded. Yes, this means he will have all guns, mods, and equipment.

Why is there no Deathmatch in DOOM Eternal?

Deathmatch is not included in Doom Eternal as it's been replaced by Battlemode.

When speaking to IGN about the removal of Deathmatch, Doom Eternal executive producer, Marty Stratton, said that the traditional multiplayer mode "fell flat".

"When you look back to Doom 2016, we kind of did something more traditional," Stratton explaned. "Skill vs skill twitch vs twitch. It didn’t have any of the components of Doom that people loved from the campaign.

It didn’t have the slayer or demons in a meaningful way. It just kind of fell flat so we really flipped the script on it and decided we need to develop this internally, we need to pull it from what Doom is all about, demons vs slayer."

Although there will be some upset by the removal of Deathmatch, the decision makes sense and Battlemode does appear to be superior and more befitting of the franchise in every way.