'Don't mess this up': Some fans are tweeting their chairman, begging him to sign £16m Newcastle player

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin was a reported target for Crystal Palace last summer.

Some Crystal Palace fans are tweeting Steve Parish after their side were linked again with the Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to be monitoring developments after learning of a fall-out between Saint-Maximin, a reported target for the former club last summer, and the Newcastle manager, Steve Bruce [Daily Mail].

It is claimed the France Under-21 international was left out of Saturday's 0-0 draw with Burnley despite being fit and available, contrary to what Bruce told the media.

And after making a bright start to his Newcastle career, in which he has scored or assisted four goals in 19 games, Saint-Maximin, it seems, would be welcome at Crystal Palace.

@CEO4TAG you know what to do — Up The Palace ‘20 (@tru_Hamburglar) March 2, 2020

@SteveParish @dougiefreedman if you aren't all over this you should be in jail. Blood on your hands. — (@JAyewGOAT) March 2, 2020

please don’t mess this up a second time @CEO4TAG — Eric Terwilliger (@erictwigs) March 2, 2020

Go get him Palace — Alex Westry (@alex_westry) March 3, 2020

I’d take him in a heartbeat ! — Djamelio (@Djamel__1997) March 2, 2020

Newcastle are reported to have paid around £16 million for Saint-Maximin last summer, and his valuation is likely to have increased since then.

But that may not deter Crystal Palace, especially if their own winger, Wilfried Zaha, is finally sold at the end of this season.

Zaha is rumoured to have been the subject of interest from several top European sides ahead of the campaign, with an £80m asking price mooted.