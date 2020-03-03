Quick links

'Don't mess this up': Some fans are tweeting their chairman, begging him to sign £16m Newcastle player

General view of the Newcastle United club badge during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on February 11, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...
Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin was a reported target for Crystal Palace last summer.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park on April 14, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Some Crystal Palace fans are tweeting Steve Parish after their side were linked again with the Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to be monitoring developments after learning of a fall-out between Saint-Maximin, a reported target for the former club last summer, and the Newcastle manager, Steve Bruce [Daily Mail].

 

It is claimed the France Under-21 international was left out of Saturday's 0-0 draw with Burnley despite being fit and available, contrary to what Bruce told the media.

And after making a bright start to his Newcastle career, in which he has scored or assisted four goals in 19 games, Saint-Maximin, it seems, would be welcome at Crystal Palace.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle are reported to have paid around £16 million for Saint-Maximin last summer, and his valuation is likely to have increased since then.

But that may not deter Crystal Palace, especially if their own winger, Wilfried Zaha, is finally sold at the end of this season.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Zaha is rumoured to have been the subject of interest from several top European sides ahead of the campaign, with an £80m asking price mooted.

