Wim Van Hanegem says he loves watching reported £15m Arsenal target

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal reportedly want to bring Orkun Kokcu to the Premier League from Eredivisie powerhouses Feyenoord.

Reported £15 million Arsenal target Orkun Kokcu is a joy to watch. Not our words, but those of bona fide Dutch legend Wim Van Hanegem.

With the summer transfer window looming on the horizon, Mikel Arteta already appears to have decided that a new creative midfielder is a must at the Emirates.

Enter a Turkish U21 international who has shot to fame over in the Netherlands with Eredivisie giants Feyenoord over the last 18 months or so.

19-year-old Kokcu might not be the finished article just yet, but a technically-gifted teenager who has been linked with a £15 million switch via the Mail certainly has potential by the bucket-load.

And Van Hanegem, the generational central midfielder who came so close to conquering the world alongside Johan Cryuff, Johan Neeskens and co in 1974, can barely contain himself about the potential of a man who shares his penchant for a defence-splitting pass.

“When I see him play, I really enjoy myself,” the 76-year-old told AD.

“If I were Feyenoord, I would worry about how this guy can be presented with a nice new contract.”

It is fair to say Van Hanegem is well placed to pass judgement on a player who has established himself this season, particularly during a terrific run of results under Dick Advocaat, as one of the Eredivisie’s most exciting prospects.

With the assists drying up for Mesut Ozil, the German with Turkish heritage could lose his place to a Dutchman with Turkish heritage in the very near future.