'So much quality': Romelu Lukaku raves about reported £50m Liverpool target

Premier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly interested in adding Inter Milan's Serie A star Marcelo Brozovic to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

It is fair to say Marcelo Brozovic has made quite the impression on Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian battering ram has transformed Inter Milan into genuine title contenders during a prolific debut season at the San Siro, but he and strike partner Lautaro Martinez owe much to the performances of an all-action central midfielder.

Brozovic is Inter’s man for all occasions. He wins the ball, passes it with precision and accuracy and, on occasions, fires it into the top corner of the opposition goal.

A man Antonio Conte has backed to become a ‘world-class’ talent in black and blue is becoming just that during the most impressive individual season of his career so far.

Perhaps the best compliment that can be paid to Brozovic is that Liverpool, the Kings of world football, have allegedly identified the £50 million-rated Croatian as one of the few capable of walking into Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded squad (FC Inter News).

But if Brozovic does agree to swap Milan for Merseyside, don’t be surprised to see Lukaku make a dramatic, eleventh hour dash to the airport like some surreal Love Actually remake.

"If I went to war and had to carry someone with me, I would choose him,” the £75 million striker gushed during a Q&A on his Instagram page. “Great personality, so much quality.”

It is that mix of ‘personality’ and ‘quality’ that seemingly has Liverpool planning a summer move for a man with a £50 million release clause in his contract.

If the Reds are willing to pay big, Inter will be powerless to prevent Brozovic from being lured away by the bright lights of Liverpool.

Lukaku could soon be left alone in the trenches.