Report: Liverpool player could sign for Vincent Kompany this summer

Premier League leaders Liverpool have a decision to make with Loris Karius; will Jurgen Klopp let him join Anderlecht in Belgium?

Liverpool’s forgotten man Loris Karius could be playing under Vincent Kompany next season, with Fotospor reporting that the Besiktas loanee is a target for Anderlecht.

Four years after a German goalkeeper became one of Jurgen Klopp’s first ever signings at Anfield, joining from Mainz in a £4.7 million deal, who knows what the future holds for Karius.

The 26-year-old has endured an error-ridden two year loan spell at Besiktas and, speaking to Turkish Football, coach Sergen Yalcin has admitted that the Super Lig outfit have no plans to trigger the ‘expensive’ option-to-buy clause in Karius’s contract.

A rather awkward return to Merseyside appears to be on the cards for a man who, unfortunately, will always be remembered at Liverpool for that Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in 2018.

But Anderlecht could come to his rescue.

Fotospor claims that Karius could be set to replace Hendrik Van Crombrugge, who is a target for Bundesliga duo Schalke and Cologne, with a move to Belgium on the cards.

2018/19 has been far from a successful season for one of Europe’s sleeping giants. An Anderlecht side featuring Nacer Chadli, Marko Pjaca and Samir Nasri, not to mention coached by former Manchester City captain Kompany, are all the way down in eighth in the Jupiler League table.

So if Karius thinks a move to Anderlecht will remove him from the spotlight, he should guess again.