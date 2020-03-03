Quick links

Liverpool

Beşiktaş

Premier League

Report: Liverpool player could sign for Vincent Kompany this summer

Danny Owen
Vincent Kompany of Manchester City celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on April 7, 2018...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League leaders Liverpool have a decision to make with Loris Karius; will Jurgen Klopp let him join Anderlecht in Belgium?

Loris Karius of Besiktas reactsduring Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

Liverpool’s forgotten man Loris Karius could be playing under Vincent Kompany next season, with Fotospor reporting that the Besiktas loanee is a target for Anderlecht.

Four years after a German goalkeeper became one of Jurgen Klopp’s first ever signings at Anfield, joining from Mainz in a £4.7 million deal, who knows what the future holds for Karius.

The 26-year-old has endured an error-ridden two year loan spell at Besiktas and, speaking to Turkish Football, coach Sergen Yalcin has admitted that the Super Lig outfit have no plans to trigger the ‘expensive’ option-to-buy clause in Karius’s contract.

 

A rather awkward return to Merseyside appears to be on the cards for a man who, unfortunately, will always be remembered at Liverpool for that Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in 2018.

But Anderlecht could come to his rescue.

Fotospor claims that Karius could be set to replace Hendrik Van Crombrugge, who is a target for Bundesliga duo Schalke and Cologne, with a move to Belgium on the cards.

Vincent Kompany of Anderlecht celebrates after winning the Jupiler Pro League match between RSC Anderlecht and AS Eupen at Lotto Park Stadium on February 23, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium.

2018/19 has been far from a successful season for one of Europe’s sleeping giants. An Anderlecht side featuring Nacer Chadli, Marko Pjaca and Samir Nasri, not to mention coached by former Manchester City captain Kompany, are all the way down in eighth in the Jupiler League table.

So if Karius thinks a move to Anderlecht will remove him from the spotlight, he should guess again.

Goal keeper Loris Karius of Besiktas reacts during the Turkish Super Lig week 22 soccer match between Medipol Basaksehir and Besiktas at Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on February...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch