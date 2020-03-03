Quick links

Everton

Newcastle United

Premier League

Serie A

Report: Everton and Newcastle want to bring title-chasing 31-year-old back to England

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 01, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Premier League could see Felipe Caicedo return from Serie A leaders Lazio soon with Carlo Ancelotti and Steve Bruce reportedly interested.

Felipe Caicedo of SS Lazio celebrates a winnig game after the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Everton and Newcastle United have shown an interest in bringing Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo back to England, according to Ecuadorian publication Ecuagol.

An experienced, barrel-chested target man might not be the most high-profile centre-forward currently battling defenders in the blue half of Rome (that honour goes to Golden Boot-chasing Ciro Immobile) but Caicedo has certainly enjoyed a season to remember at the Stadio Olympico.

The one-time Manchester City youngster has produced eight goals and five assists in all competitions, helping Lazio climb to the summit of the Italian top flight for the first time in a decade.

 

Calciomercato reported recently that West Ham United had made an enquiry about Caicedo but Simone Inzaghi’s side are determined to hang on to a player who is currently under contract until 2022.

Lazio have a challenge on their hands, however, with Everton and Newcastle also reportedly keen on handing the 68-capped veteran a second chance in the Premier League.

Felipe Caicedo of Lazio greeting the supporters during the Serie A match SS Lazio v Fc Internazionale of Milano at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on February 16, 2020

Caicedo, a former Espanyol and Sporting Lisbon man who netted seven times for Manchester City during the Mark Hughes era, is hardly a natural goal-scorer but he is the sort of unselfish, bustling centre-forward who makes life difficult for opposition defenders and opens up spaces for his fellow attackers.

The likes of Richarlison, Allan Saint-Maximin and co would relish the prospect of playing alongside a classic number nine like him. The test, however, is convincing Lazio to sell.

UEFA Cup, Quarter Final, Second Leg, Manchester City v Hamburg SV, City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester City's Felipe Caicedo (centre) scores his sides second goal of the evening

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch