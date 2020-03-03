Report: Everton and Newcastle want to bring title-chasing 31-year-old back to England

The Premier League could see Felipe Caicedo return from Serie A leaders Lazio soon with Carlo Ancelotti and Steve Bruce reportedly interested.

Everton and Newcastle United have shown an interest in bringing Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo back to England, according to Ecuadorian publication Ecuagol.

An experienced, barrel-chested target man might not be the most high-profile centre-forward currently battling defenders in the blue half of Rome (that honour goes to Golden Boot-chasing Ciro Immobile) but Caicedo has certainly enjoyed a season to remember at the Stadio Olympico.

The one-time Manchester City youngster has produced eight goals and five assists in all competitions, helping Lazio climb to the summit of the Italian top flight for the first time in a decade.

Calciomercato reported recently that West Ham United had made an enquiry about Caicedo but Simone Inzaghi’s side are determined to hang on to a player who is currently under contract until 2022.

Lazio have a challenge on their hands, however, with Everton and Newcastle also reportedly keen on handing the 68-capped veteran a second chance in the Premier League.

Caicedo, a former Espanyol and Sporting Lisbon man who netted seven times for Manchester City during the Mark Hughes era, is hardly a natural goal-scorer but he is the sort of unselfish, bustling centre-forward who makes life difficult for opposition defenders and opens up spaces for his fellow attackers.

The likes of Richarlison, Allan Saint-Maximin and co would relish the prospect of playing alongside a classic number nine like him. The test, however, is convincing Lazio to sell.