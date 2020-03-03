Portsmouth boss Jackett singles out one Arsenal player; he was the difference

MIkel Arteta's Arsenal struggled to a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah on target at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett was left to rue a fine centre-back display from David Luiz as the League One outfit lost 2-0 at home to Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday night, while speaking to Pompey’s website.

For most of the first half at least, a casual observer would have struggled to identify the Premier League outfit on show at Fratton Park.

Third-tier Portsmouth were the better side for the opening 40 minutes or so, with the lively Marcus Harness causing no end of problems out wide.

But, thanks in part to some superb positioning and the odd clattering aerial challenge from Brazil international Luiz, Pompey saw their best chances pass them by as Arsenal, inspired by two Reiss Nelson assists, finally showcased the talent at their disposal and sealed a quarter-final place.

Luiz was named Man of the Match at full time and Jackett will have been left wondering what might have been had an often erratic centre-back not produced one of his more reliable performances in an Arsenal shirt.

“There were moments around their box in the first half, with Marcus probably having our best opportunities. But when the crosses, corners and free-kick went into the box, David Luiz was usually the first head to it,” said the former Wolves and Millwall boss.

“We were putting set-pieces in with plenty of pace and just couldn’t make them count – we needed those moments to go for us.”

This is not the first time Luiz has stepped up to the plate since Mikel Arteta took over with the 2012 Champions League winner leaving behind his thrilling yet fallible ways to mature into a solid and experienced central defender.

It’s about time, you could argue.