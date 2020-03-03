Liverpool could reportedly sign another relegated player; £8.5m man is 14 points adrift

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool could reportedly raid Ligue 1 strugglers Toulouse to sign left-back Mathieu Goncalves.

There is only so long that you can hang on by your fingernails.

After narrowly escaping relegation in each of the last two seasons, Toulouse’s grip on their Ligue 1 status is slipping. They are bottom of the table with a miserable 13 points from 27 matches.

In fact, if Toulouse were to double their tally, they would still be stuck in the relegation zone. There is a 14-point gap between themselves and safety, with relegation looking like a certainty rather than a probability.

But where do Liverpool come in? Well, as you might have noticed, Jurgen Klopp’s kings of Europe have a history when it comes to rescuing talented players as their under-performing teammates tumble through the trapdoor.

Andy Robertson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Gini Wijnaldum suffered relegation with Hull City, Stoke and Newcastle United respectively, yet won the Champions League with Liverpool last season.

With the £8.5 million-rated Matheiu Goncalves allegedly catching the eye of Liverpool’s esteemed talent-spotters, a promising young left-back could be about to follow in Robertson’s footsteps.

Goncalves has been a rare bright spark in a miserable season for Toulouse and, according to L’Equipe, his all-action displays on the flanks have paved the way for a potential move to Anfield.

The Paris-born starlet has another year left on his contract but, with Le Tefece set to be confirmed as a Ligue 2 club at some point in the next few weeks, Toulouse may be powerless to prevent his departure this summer.

Robertson, Wijnaldum and Shaqiri prove that relegation does not necessarily leave a stain on your CV. Goncalves could be the latest in a series of inspired buys from a club seriously adept at separating the wheat from the chaff.