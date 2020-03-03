'Absolutely phenomenal': Brendan Rodgers wowed by reported Liverpool target

Premier League giants Liverpool will get a chance to watch Jude Bellingham during an FA Cup clash between Birmingham City and Rodgers' Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers has labelled Birmingham City star Jude Bellingham an ‘absolutely phenomenal’ talent amid speculation linking the midfielder with his former employers Liverpool, in quotes reported by the Birmingham Mail.

It is not often a 16-year-old finds himself at the centre of a tug-of-war between a collection of England’s biggest clubs. But the supremely gifted Bellingham is no ordinary 16-year-old.

A teen sensation who was born eight months after a fresh-faced Wayne Rooney exploded on to the scene with that long-range wonder-goal against Arsenal has already established himself as one of the first names on Birmingham’s team sheet.

Liverpool are interested, according to the Mail, with a staggering £50 million price-tag potentially making him one of the most expensive teenagers of all time.

Ahead of Leicester’s FA Cup fifth round clash with the Blues on Wednesday, a man who very nearly lifted the Premier League title with Liverpool has spoken in glowing terms about one of the most coveted players on the globe.

“They have got some talented players, particularly the young boy Bellingham who at 16 years of age is an absolutely phenomenal player,” Rodgers said.

“Having worked in the Championship and understanding how tough that is, to play week in week out at that level and for a kid of 16-years-of-age to show that sort of quality and personality and talent alongside that is incredible really.”

Liverpool appear to have eschewed signing established world-class performers for exciting young talents of late, snapping up Sepp Van der Berg, Harvey Elliott and Joe Hardy since last summer.

At £50 million, Bellingham would become the third most expensive signing in Liverpool’s history – some feat for a man who won’t turn 20 until 2023.