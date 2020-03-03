Quick links

£5m Aston Villa star thinks teammate has ability to leave for a 'big club'

Danny Owen
Villa fans look on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on October 19, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa are facing a major challenge hanging on to Jack Grealish with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United reportedly close.

Phil Foden of Manchester City and Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on March 01, 2020 in London, England.

Aston Villa right-back Frederic Guilbert would not be surprised if ‘top player’ Jack Grealish joined one of Europe’s biggest clubs during the summer transfer window, while speaking to France Football.

The sight of Grealish slumped on the Wembley turf would have tugged on the heartstrings of every Villa fan across the globe.

The academy graduate turned star man and skipper was desperate to lift a major trophy in claret and blue. But, thanks to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup final, his Villa career could be about to end in disappointment.

 

Dean Smith’s struggling side are already up against it as they look to retain their Premier League status and, regardless of which division they find themselves in next season, it would be a surprise if Grealish is still leading his team out with the armband when 2020/21 kicks off.

Goal reports that the Euro 2020 hopeful is already house-hunting in the North West ahead of a likely move to Manchester United. And Guilbert accepts that his teammate’s career might just lie away from Villa Park.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on March 01, 2020 in London, England.

“He's a top player. I think he has the ability to go to a big club this summer,” said a rampaging right-back who joined the Midland side from Caen in a £5 million deal.

This does not mean that Villa fans have given up hope of seeing Grealish take a leaf out of the Matt Le Tissier book by shunning big-money offers from elsewhere to forge a legacy at his boyhood club.

28 Mar 1998: Matt Le Tissier of Southampton celebrates during the FA Carling Premiership match against Newcastle United at the Dell in Southampton, England. Southampton won 2-1. \...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

