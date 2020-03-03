£5m Aston Villa star thinks teammate has ability to leave for a 'big club'

Aston Villa are facing a major challenge hanging on to Jack Grealish with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United reportedly close.

Aston Villa right-back Frederic Guilbert would not be surprised if ‘top player’ Jack Grealish joined one of Europe’s biggest clubs during the summer transfer window, while speaking to France Football.

The sight of Grealish slumped on the Wembley turf would have tugged on the heartstrings of every Villa fan across the globe.

The academy graduate turned star man and skipper was desperate to lift a major trophy in claret and blue. But, thanks to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup final, his Villa career could be about to end in disappointment.

Dean Smith’s struggling side are already up against it as they look to retain their Premier League status and, regardless of which division they find themselves in next season, it would be a surprise if Grealish is still leading his team out with the armband when 2020/21 kicks off.

Goal reports that the Euro 2020 hopeful is already house-hunting in the North West ahead of a likely move to Manchester United. And Guilbert accepts that his teammate’s career might just lie away from Villa Park.

“He's a top player. I think he has the ability to go to a big club this summer,” said a rampaging right-back who joined the Midland side from Caen in a £5 million deal.

This does not mean that Villa fans have given up hope of seeing Grealish take a leaf out of the Matt Le Tissier book by shunning big-money offers from elsewhere to forge a legacy at his boyhood club.