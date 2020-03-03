Dejan Lovren has to start for Liverpool this week, says Mark Lawrenson

Liverpool defender needs to bounce back.

No Liverpool player covered themselves in glory in the defeat to Watford.

For defender Dejan Lovren the loss stung more than most, with the team clearly missing the absent Joe Gomez.

Lovren's performance brought about a host of criticism from Reds fans, who believe time is running out for him at the club.

That may well be correct, but he is here now and is part of the squad, and former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson says he is a must start this week against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Some Liverpool supporter may not relish the thought, but Lawrenson has explained his stance.

Speaking to BBC Sport he said: "I don't think Klopp will play as many kids this time - after Dejan Lovren's performance at the back at the weekend I would definitely be playing him, because he looked unbelievably rusty."

Lawrenson added that he expects to see a strong Liverpool team despite the need to rotate.

Liverpool's main focus is next week's Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid where they are hoping to overturn a 1-0 loss against the Spaniard from the first leg.

Ideally Lovren won't be needed for that fixture, but if he is required to play a part, it makes sense for him to game more game time in.

That doesn't mean it will be comfortable viewing, but Liverpool still have a strong chance of going to Stamford Bridge and winning.