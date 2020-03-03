Confirmed Chelsea v Liverpool lineups: Williams starts, Matip on the bench

Chelsea host Liverpool in the FA Cup this evening...

Chelsea starting XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Gilmour, Kovacic, Barkley; Willian, Giroud, Pedro.

Chelsea substitutes: Caballero, Tomori, James, Jorginho, Mount, Anjorin, Batshuayi.

Liverpool starting XI: Adrian; Williams, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Fabinho, Lallana, Jones; Minamino, Mane, Origi.

Liverpool substitutes: Lonergan, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Matip, Chirivella.

Chelsea go with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, behind a back four of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Marcos Alonso.

Billy Gilmour is handed a start in midfield, alongside Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley, whilst Willian and Pedro will flank lone striker Olivier Giroud.

Michy Batshuayi is on the bench, alongside Willy Caballero, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James, Jorginho, Mason Mount and Tino Anjorin.

Meanwhile, visitors Liverpool go with a rotated side tonight, starting with Adrian between the sticks in place of the rested Alisson.

Neco Williams comes in for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson forming the rest of a familiar back four.

Fabinho starts in holding midfield, and will be aided by Adam Lallana and Curtis Jones in the middle of the park, whilst Takumi Minamino comes into the attack.

He's joined by Sadio Mane and Divock Origi in the front line, with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino only named on the bench this evening.

They're joined by Andrew Lonergan, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip and Pedro Chirivella as the substitutes tonight.