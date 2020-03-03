Chris Sutton reacts to Alfredo Morelos's apology to Rangers

Chris Sutton reacts to Alfredo Morelos's apology to Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Celtic legend Chris Sutton has moved to belittle Alfredo Morelos's apology to Rangers on Twitter.

The Colombian hitman was left out of Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts after returning from South America a day late.

Subscribe

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard had given Morelos - who was suspended for the Europa League trip to Portugal - permission to fly home on the assumption that he'd be back in Glasgow by Wednesday.

But the 23-year-old striker, who has 29 goals this season, didn't return to Scotland until the Thursday and reported late for training ahead of the Tynecastle visit.

Morelos expressed his apologies and regret to the Ibrox club on Twitter this evening, but the legendary former Celtic star has quipped that the message is several days too late.

Gerrard has said in a pre-match press conference today that the South American was available for selection for tomorrow's visit of Hamilton.

Rangers losing in the Cup quarter-final to Hearts was avoidable had Morelos been available, given his importance, but the manager was right to leave him out on that occasion.

The good news here is that Morelos has been struggling in a big way for most of 2020 so far, and if he feels an obligation to start helping the light Blues in terms of goals again then that can only be positive.

Gerrard's side host Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of a last-16 Europa League tie on Thursday week.