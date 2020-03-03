Quick links

Rangers

Chris Sutton reacts to Alfredo Morelos's apology to Rangers

Shane Callaghan
Referee Xavier Estrada Fernández talks to Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chris Sutton reacts to Alfredo Morelos's apology to Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Referee Xavier Estrada Fernández talks to Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium...

Celtic legend Chris Sutton has moved to belittle Alfredo Morelos's apology to Rangers on Twitter.

The Colombian hitman was left out of Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts after returning from South America a day late.

Subscribe

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard had given Morelos - who was suspended for the Europa League trip to Portugal - permission to fly home on the assumption that he'd be back in Glasgow by Wednesday.

But the 23-year-old striker, who has 29 goals this season, didn't return to Scotland until the Thursday and reported late for training ahead of the Tynecastle visit.

 

Morelos expressed his apologies and regret to the Ibrox club on Twitter this evening, but the legendary former Celtic star has quipped that the message is several days too late.

Gerrard has said in a pre-match press conference today that the South American was available for selection for tomorrow's visit of Hamilton.

Rangers losing in the Cup quarter-final to Hearts was avoidable had Morelos been available, given his importance, but the manager was right to leave him out on that occasion.

The good news here is that Morelos has been struggling in a big way for most of 2020 so far, and if he feels an obligation to start helping the light Blues in terms of goals again then that can only be positive.

Gerrard's side host Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of a last-16 Europa League tie on Thursday week.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch