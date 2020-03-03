Carragher makes claim about Kane's injury comeback at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho recently provided a positive fitness update on striker Harry Kane.

Jamie Carragher has suggested to Sky Sports that he thinks Harry Kane will only be using the rest of Tottenham Hotspur’s campaign as a pre-season if he does make it back from injury.

Kane appears to be ahead of schedule on his comeback from a thigh injury, with Spurs boss Jose Mourinho recently providing a positive update on his star striker.

But Kane is only likely to be fit enough to feature for Tottenham again at the end of the campaign.

Those games could be key for Spurs, who are in a battle to claim a top four spot.

However, Carragher believes that Kane, and Marcus Rashford, who is also out injured, will actually have one eye on England matters when they come back.

“I understand from their position that they will be thinking of the Euro’s,” he said. “Because even if they come back for their clubs they are probably only going to play the last two or three of the season.

“They may be vital, but if I’m being totally honest I think that both players will have in the back of their mind that these games are like a mini pre-season for England.

“I think they will be trying to get some time on the pitch to help them for the summer.”

Tottenham have struggled badly without Kane, and their lack of a back-up striker has really impacted them.

With Heung-Min Son out injured too, Mourinho has been forced to play the likes of Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura out of position up top.

Mourinho will surely be hoping that Kane’s only focus when he returns will be on Tottenham matters.

However, as England captain, the striker may well have one eye on getting back in time to help Gareth Southgate’s side out in the summer.