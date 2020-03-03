Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Carragher makes claim about Kane's injury comeback at Tottenham

John Verrall
Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho recently provided a positive fitness update on striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane in action during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Wednesday 1st January 2020.

Jamie Carragher has suggested to Sky Sports that he thinks Harry Kane will only be using the rest of Tottenham Hotspur’s campaign as a pre-season if he does make it back from injury.

Kane appears to be ahead of schedule on his comeback from a thigh injury, with Spurs boss Jose Mourinho recently providing a positive update on his star striker.

But Kane is only likely to be fit enough to feature for Tottenham again at the end of the campaign.

Those games could be key for Spurs, who are in a battle to claim a top four spot.

However, Carragher believes that Kane, and Marcus Rashford, who is also out injured, will actually have one eye on England matters when they come back.

 

“I understand from their position that they will be thinking of the Euro’s,” he said. “Because even if they come back for their clubs they are probably only going to play the last two or three of the season.

“They may be vital, but if I’m being totally honest I think that both players will have in the back of their mind that these games are like a mini pre-season for England.

“I think they will be trying to get some time on the pitch to help them for the summer.”

Tottenham have struggled badly without Kane, and their lack of a back-up striker has really impacted them.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane in action during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Wednesday 1st January 2020.

With Heung-Min Son out injured too, Mourinho has been forced to play the likes of Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura out of position up top.

Mourinho will surely be hoping that Kane’s only focus when he returns will be on Tottenham matters.

However, as England captain, the striker may well have one eye on getting back in time to help Gareth Southgate’s side out in the summer.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch