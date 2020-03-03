BBC pundit claims Everton man isn't just 'immature' on the pitch, but off the pitch

Jordan Pickford came under fire once again during Everton's draw against Manchester United on Sunday.

Mark Lawrenson has told Off the Ball that Jordan Pickford is both 'immature' on and off the pitch, but he still backed the Everton shot-stopper to be England's number one.

On Sunday, Everton recorded a 1-1 against Manchester United with Pickford coming under fire for not being able to stop Bruno Fernandes' long-range shot at his near post.

It isn't the first time that Pickford has come under the spotlight, he previously allowed a weak Christian Benteke shot to go under him during his side's win against Crystal Palace in February.

Given the form of Dean Henderson at Sheffield United and Nick Pope at Turf Moor, it has seen calls for Pickford to be stripped of England's number one jersey, but it's something BBC Sport pundit, Lawrenson, doesn't agree with.

"There is [others putting pressure on Pickford]," Lawrenson told Off the Ball. "But I still think Pickford's number one [for England]. Yes, he made a mistake [against Manchester United], but then he made a really good double save. "In fact, the second of the double save, I thought was outstanding and again with his feet.

"It's one of them, you have got to really look at it. Pope plays in front of a back four at Burnley, who are unbelievably well drilled and they head it and kick it. And they do it all day long.

"I just think with Pickford sometimes, he just a little bit immature, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch. He just needs to keep his head down because he is a very, very good goalkeeper and I think he is probably the best English one there is. He just made a few mistakes. It's like anything, especially over here [at Goodison], if you make a mistake, you would get absolutely slaughtered."

The positive for Pickford is that Gareth Southgate does tend to stick with his players who have served him well on the international stage, even if they are being questioned at club level.

Pickford has done extremely well for his country and was outstanding at the last major tournament, but the pressure will be on him later on this month.

Any tiny mistake or error from the former Sunderland man will be scrutinised and looked at. Plus, it'll only increase the calls for him to be dropped, so his performances for the Three Lions in these coming matches are crucial, and the manner in which he ends the season for the Toffees.