Is Babylon Berlin season 4 confirmed? Netflix neo-noir series just gets better!

Fans are already looking ahead in hopes of Babylon Berlin season 4.

Who doesn't love a bit of neo-noir on their screens?

That's what we thought... there are so many wonderful and subversive entries of the genre, but recently we've been captivated by the escalating events explored in Babylon Berlin.

The German television series was created, written and directed by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Hendrik Handloegten, so even before you account for the central cast there's some serious talent here.

It's also worth highlighting that it's based on novels from Volker Kutscher, with both source material and adaptation whisking viewer and reader away to the German capital during the Weimar Republic.

Since it first arrived back in 2017 it has scored acclaim from critics and general audiences alike for its brilliant characters, visuals and beyond, which have seen it gain significant success outside of Germany, notably in the UK where it has impressed Sky audiences.

Season 3 has recently landed on US Netflix too, but let's take a moment to look ahead...

Is Babylon Berlin season 4 confirmed?

According to The Cinemaholic, Babylon Berlin season 4 has been confirmed.

The same source includes that there has been no official announcement, but they note that the show's creators confirmed a new season was in the pipeline and would begin production as soon as season 3 had wrapped.

They predict that it could surface on Sky 1 around January 2021. However, it's interesting to see that IMDb has season 4 episode 1 slated for initial release on Thursday, October 15th 2020.

If this is to prove the case then it will be a far quicker turnaround than shown with previous seasons.

A January 2021 release does seem far more likely - nevertheless, we're pleased to hear the good news.

Babylon Berlin season 4: What to expect

The earlier source [The Cinemaholic] writes that returning faces will include Peter Kurth as Bruno Walter, Matthias Brandt as August Benda, Leonie Benesch as Greta Overbeck, Severija Januska as Svetlana Sorokina, Lars Eidinger as Alfred Niese, along with Volker Bruch as police commissioner Gereon Rath and Charlotte Ritter as Liv-Lisa Fries in the lead.

As for the narrative, it's currently under wraps, but we can expect new faces to drop by as our aforementioned protagonists take on another mystery.

Season 3 was well-received by critics and the show's growing success is undeniable, but what exactly did general audiences say about it?

Janina Agnes Schroeder, Natalia Mateo, Jeanette Hain and Saskia Rosendahl attend the 3rd season "Babylon Berlin" TV series world premiere at Zoo Palast on December 16, 2019 in Berlin,...

Fans talk Babylon Berlin on Twitter

Since Babylon Berlin season 3 surfaced, a number of viewers have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts and opinions.

Some have only just begun watching it on Netflix so there's still a range of verdicts coming in. Check out a selection of tweets:

Wow, that opening sequence of Babylon Berlin season 3 gave me goosebumps — Nate Benke (@NBENKE) March 2, 2020

I watched seven episodes of Babylon Berlin Season 3 today. Whoops. — Kaitlin Thomas (@thekaitling) March 2, 2020

Stayed up 'til midnight binging Season 3 of Babylon Berlin. Lotte is my favorite character, even moreso than Gereon. I'm probably about half-way through now. — John Ronald (@JJRonald71) March 2, 2020

Babylon Berlin season 3 hit Netflix, oh hell yeah. — shelby (@shelbysexauer) March 2, 2020

Just started watching Season 3 of Babylon Berlin. Like greeting an old friend. What a prescient, beautifully constructed work. — David (@Davidy1945) March 3, 2020

