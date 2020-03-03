Quick links

Arteta claims Arsenal prospect is 'special', but he's not played in the PL in 2020

John Verrall
Mikel Arteta the manager
Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson managed to claim two assists in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in London, United...

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has labelled Reiss Nelson as a ‘special talent’ on BT Sport.

Nelson played his part in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Portsmouth last night, as he was a constant threat going forward.

Nelson claimed two assists against the League One side, as Arsenal cruised into the next round.

 

And Arteta said: “Reiss is a special talent. He can eliminate people one v one, every time he gets in the final third. He has been out for two months, but we’ve got him back now and that’s what he’s capable of doing.”

Arteta has shown faith in Nelson since taking charge at Arsenal, but the youngster has not featured in the Premier League at all in 2020.

Nelson has struggled with injury, but should be fit to feature until the end of the season now.

Arsenal's English midfielder Reiss Nelson (L) shoots past Leeds United's French goalkeeper Illan Meslier (R) to score the opening goal of the English FA Cup third round football match...

It is fair to say that the 20-year-old still has something to prove at the Emirates Stadium, as he is yet to really make a huge impact at the top level.

However, his showing against Portsmouth shows the talent he possesses and why Arteta has been keen to offer him opportunities when he has been fit.

Arsenal are next in action against West Ham United on Saturday, when Nelson could feature again.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

