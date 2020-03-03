Arteta claims Arsenal prospect is 'special', but he's not played in the PL in 2020

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson managed to claim two assists in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has labelled Reiss Nelson as a ‘special talent’ on BT Sport.

Nelson played his part in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Portsmouth last night, as he was a constant threat going forward.

Nelson claimed two assists against the League One side, as Arsenal cruised into the next round.

And Arteta said: “Reiss is a special talent. He can eliminate people one v one, every time he gets in the final third. He has been out for two months, but we’ve got him back now and that’s what he’s capable of doing.”

Arteta has shown faith in Nelson since taking charge at Arsenal, but the youngster has not featured in the Premier League at all in 2020.

Nelson has struggled with injury, but should be fit to feature until the end of the season now.

It is fair to say that the 20-year-old still has something to prove at the Emirates Stadium, as he is yet to really make a huge impact at the top level.

However, his showing against Portsmouth shows the talent he possesses and why Arteta has been keen to offer him opportunities when he has been fit.

Arsenal are next in action against West Ham United on Saturday, when Nelson could feature again.