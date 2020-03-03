Quick links

'Angry with the coach': Reported Everton and Tottenham target speaks out on frustrations

Premier League pair Spurs and Everton are reportedly interested in signing Riccardo Sottil from Serie A outfit Fiorentina.

Riccardo Sottil has suggested that he is frustrated with his lack of regular game-time at Fiorentina amid reported interest from Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, speaking to La Giovane Italia on Sky Sports.

One of the most highly-rated young attackers in Serie A cannot buy a start right now.

20-year-old Sottil has made just three league starts all season – the most recent coming in early November – so you could understand why he was less than impressed when he was hauled off after just half an hour during a Coppa Italia clash with Cittadella.

 

Sottil had set Fiorentina on their way to a 2-0 win with an early assist, only for Vincenzo Montella to drag him off the Stadio Artemio Franchi turf well before half-time.

"Mister Montella had replaced me. I had been waiting for a chance for a long time, I wanted give my contribution. I was playing well, I was on the ball, and I had also provided an assist,” the winger said.

“After the change, I got angry with the coach.”

If Sottil was hoping that the departure of Montella and subsequent appointment of Beppe Iachini would boost his prospects, he has been disappointed. Sottil has played just 50 minutes of football since the turn of the year with Iachini suggesting that his lack of defensive diligence is the reason for his ongoing omission.

Calciomercato reports that Tottenham have been sending scouts to Florence to watch the exciting attacker in action while Everton were linked over the weekend.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

