Is Akame ga Kill season 2 confirmed? Fans still want more Night Raid action!

Anime lovers are still interested in Akame ga Kill season 2, but how likely are they to get it?

Of course, there were many to surface and attract attention in the 2010s, with Akame ga Kill standing out as a great example. The title translates to "Akame Slashes!" and the series was written by Takahiro and illustrated by Tetsuya Tashiro, first arriving back in 2010.

Readers were introduced to the world of a young villager named Tatsumi, whose journey to the Capital sees him fall witness to the corruption and injustice rife in society. There, he joins an assassination group called Night Raid who serve to seek and restore order.

It earned a devoted following and was adapted as an anime in 2014, but are more episodes confirmed?

Is Akame ga Kill season 2 confirmed?

No, Akame ga Kill season 2 is yet to be confirmed.

However, it looks incredibly unlikely that fans will see the anime continue for a number of reasons.

Firstly, the first season concluded airing all the way back in 2015, so already, it's been more than five years without any concrete news of renewal.

Secondly, if you consider the source material, both the manga and the anime ended in a similar fashion, although the fate of certain characters vary. On the other hand, it is worth noting that there's a manga called Hinowa Ga Crush which follows on from Akame ga Kill, exploring some of the characters. So, if you're eager for more time with them then print is the best option right now.

Considering there's more material set after the events explored in the series, there's always the chance we could see more episodes, but taking all of this into account it's admittedly slim.

Fans call for Akame ga Kill on Twitter

For some time now, lovers of the anime have taken to Twitter to offer their praise and express their wishes for a second season.

Some are optimistic, whereas others are frustrated at the possibility of no continuation. Check out a selection of tweets:

