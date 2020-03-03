£5m Aston Villa man suggests one transfer in January became problematic for him

Aston Villa sold Jonathan Kodjia during the January transfer window

Fred Guilbert has suggested that Jonathan Kodjia's departure from Aston Villa in January became problematic for him because it meant that there are now 'no French speakers' at the club.

Speaking to France Football, the Villa defender admitted to being 'a little lonely' at the club, but he did make it clear that he is the type of character who is 'easy-going'.

Guilbert initially joined Villa last January for £5 million when they were still in the Championship [Birmingham Mail], but he officially made the move to the club in the summer and has been a regular for Dean Smith this term.

For a lot of foreign players, especially if it's their first move abroad, it is very difficult to settle in, it does seem as though Guilbert is having his fair share of challenges, but he is seemingly riding through it.

On the English language: "It's okay (He smiles.)," Guilbert told France Football. "It's hard here. The accent in Birmingham is very pronounced, it is not obvious. But it's OK. I am not bilingual.

On whether they mock his French accent: "It's possible. But when they speak French, it's even worse than us.

On there being very few French speakers at the club: "I have no French in my club (He smiles.) ! There are no French speakers. I had Jonathan Kodjia, who went to the Emirates. I find myself a little lonely. But I'm easy going so it's fine."

Guilbert was in action for Villa over the weekend as they were narrowly beaten in the League Cup final to Manchester City at Wembley.

When the right-back first signed on the dotted line, they were still a Championship club, and a struggling one at that, but following that 10-game winning run and that play-off journey, he watched on from the sidelines as his future teammates made something out of nothing and guided the club back to the promised land.

There's no doubt that Villa will want to stay in the Premier League, and they face a fight to do so. They are sitting 19th in the table, but they do have a game in hand because of that League Cup final game, as their Monday night trip to Leicester is going to be very crucial.