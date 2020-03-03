£4m man suggests he wants to play up-front for Leeds

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has often been used in an attacking midfield role, but he feels he can play as a striker for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Roberts came off the bench and scored twice in Leeds’ 4-0 win over Hull City at the weekend.

His performance as a striker must have given Bielsa food for thought for the rest of the campaign, as Patrick Bamford continues to struggle for goals.

And Roberts, who joined Leeds for £4 million (Daily Mail), has suggested that he feels very comfortable playing as an out and out striker, as it is a position he grew up playing.

“I grew up playing that position. Last season I went into the 10 role which I really do like playing but I still feel I can play as a No 9. To be trusted in that role for a team like Leeds is a big thing. It’s good for me," he said.

Jean Kevin-Augustin was expected to be the big competition for Bamford in a Leeds shirt when he arrived in January.

However, the French striker has failed to make an impact at Elland Road so far, with Roberts now threatening to take Bamford’s place.

Roberts has usually played as an attacking midfielder for Leeds, but his goalscoring threat on Saturday suggested he could have a future as a number nine.

Bielsa has always been loyal to Bamford, but there is only so long he can stand by a player who isn’t scoring, if Roberts can continue to have such an impact off the bench.

Leeds are next in action against Huddersfield Town at the weekend, and it will be interesting to see who leads the line for the Whites.