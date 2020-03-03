£4m Leeds star mocked on Twitter by team-mate

The Leeds United attacker only played 23 minutes on Saturday.

Luke Ayling has mocked Leeds United team-mate Tyler Roberts on Twitter.

Roberts was named as Quest TV's Player of the Weekend after scoring twice in the 4-0 win over Hull City on Saturday.

Thing is, the Leeds attacker only came on in the 67th minute after replacing Patrick Bamford.

But despite only playing 23 minutes last weekend, he still won the vote with some 77 percent.

And Ayling, who scored the opener for the Whites that day, has quipped that it was 'well deserved' and added a facepalm emoji afterwards.

Well deserved if you ask me @official_tyro ‍♂️ https://t.co/JtLJyWvczG — Luke Ayling (@lukeayling_8) March 2, 2020

Banter aside, Roberts, a £4 million signing in 2018 [The Daily Mail], won't care in the least. The two goals should, in theory, take his confidence to the next level.

It's been an injury-hit campaign for the Wales international who has found it hard to string together a consistent run of games without breaking down again.

But to have his brace acknowledged in the form of a minor award will still do him the world of good.

Leeds, who have a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots, welcome Huddersfield Town to Elland Road on Saturday.