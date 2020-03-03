Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

£4m Leeds star mocked on Twitter by team-mate

Shane Callaghan
General view of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on February 25, 2017 in Leeds, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Leeds United attacker only played 23 minutes on Saturday.

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull,...

Luke Ayling has mocked Leeds United team-mate Tyler Roberts on Twitter.

Roberts was named as Quest TV's Player of the Weekend after scoring twice in the 4-0 win over Hull City on Saturday.

Thing is, the Leeds attacker only came on in the 67th minute after replacing Patrick Bamford.

But despite only playing 23 minutes last weekend, he still won the vote with some 77 percent.

 

And Ayling, who scored the opener for the Whites that day, has quipped that it was 'well deserved' and added a facepalm emoji afterwards.

Banter aside, Roberts, a £4 million signing in 2018 [The Daily Mail], won't care in the least. The two goals should, in theory, take his confidence to the next level.

It's been an injury-hit campaign for the Wales international who has found it hard to string together a consistent run of games without breaking down again.

But to have his brace acknowledged in the form of a minor award will still do him the world of good.

Leeds, who have a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots, welcome Huddersfield Town to Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal with teammates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch