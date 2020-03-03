Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

29-year-old Villa man shares what Smith told the players in team huddle at Wembley

John Verrall
Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was given the nod to start by Dean Smith at Wembley.

Goalkeeper, Orjan Nyland of Aston Villa celebrates a goal by team mate Mahmoud Trezeguet during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on...

Orjan Nyland has told the Birmingham Mail that Dean Smith was very encouraging when he grouped Aston Villa’s players together after the League Cup final.

Villa were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City on Sunday, but their performance earned a lot of credit.

Villa pushed Pep Guardiola’s side all the way in the contest, and were the width of the post away from taking the game to extra-time.

Smith’s men showed the sort of fighting spirit that will be key in their relegation battle at the weekend.

 

Smith brought his crestfallen players together at full-time, and passionately spoke to them as they huddled together on the Wembley pitch.

And Nyland said: “He (Smith) just said the performance we did today was really good.

“He was proud of us and we could be proud as well, now it’s just about doing this every week we’ve got and to make sure we stay up in the Premier League.”

Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland in action during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on January 28, 2020 in Birmingham, England.

Villa, unfortunately, do not have the most appealing run-in, as they play against some of the Premier League’s most dangerous sides.

However, their performance against City has proven they have the capabilities to go toe to toe with the very best on their day.

Villa are currently stationed in 19th place in the Premier League table, two points off safety.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch