14 assists, 8 MOTM awards; Reported Everton target betters Sigurdsson in every department

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Luis Alberto, who has inspired Lazio to the Serie A summit.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has just two months left to salvage his Everton career.

According to reports in Italy, Carlo Ancelotti is pushing for the Toffees to snap up a playmaker who has outperformed their £45 million Icelandic international in pretty much every department, not just this season but over the last two or three.

While Sigurdsson looks a shadow of the man who won games on his own at Swansea City, drifting into anonymity before slicing the odd long-ranger into the Gwladys Street stand, Luis Alberto is establishing himself as arguably the most influential attacking midfielder in Serie A – and that is no mean feat.

According to Corriere dello Sera, Ancelotti would love to work with a man who made just nine substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton’s bitter rivals Liverpool before joining Lazio for £4.3 million. And with good reason.

It’s fitting that, in a 2-0 triumph over Bologna which saw Lazio climb to the top of Serie A for the first time in a decade, it was Alberto who navigated their way to the summit.

The Spain international fizzed home a brilliant opener and then set up the second – his 14th assist of the 2019/20 season. Compare that with Sigurdsson, who has set up just two goals in 28 games from his favoured number ten role, and there is no doubting who the form player is right now.

Put simply, Alberto is thriving where Sigurdsson is failing. He has a better pass completion rate (85 per cent to 81), more Man of the Match awards (8 to zero), more key passes per game (3 to 1.8), more successful dribbles (2.1 to 0.6) and even averages more tackles across 90 minutes.

And, at just 27, he has three years on a man who has fizzled so intermittently since becoming the most expensive addition in Everton’s history three years ago.

Sigurdsson’s status as Everton’s record signing and their go-to number ten is under more threat than ever before.