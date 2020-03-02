‘Would have to move on’: Joleon Lescott has advice for Aston Villa player

Jack Grealish is an important player for Aston Villa.

Joleon Lescott has told The Sun that Jack Grealish should leave Aston Villa if the club get relegated from the Premier League.

The former Villa defender rates Grealish highly, and believes that the attacking midfielder needs to stay in the Premier League if Dean Smith’s side find themselves back in the Championship.

Meanwhile, former Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that the 24-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, is too good for Manchester United.

According to The Sun, United want to sign Grealish in the summer transfer window, with the attacking midfielder rated at £70 million.

Lescott told The Sun: “If Aston Villa were to go down this season, Jack would have to move on and stay in the Premier League.

"For his own development and career, it would be important for him to keep playing at a high level.

“As much as he loves the club, he doesn't want to see them go down. If that happens, he has to leave to fulfil his potential.”

Agbonlahor added: “I am not just saying this as I have played with him, but I honestly think he is the best attacking midfield option that England have got at this current time.

“That is why, when people say Grealish to Manchester United, he could do so much better than that. He could walk into any team in the world, even Barcelona or Juventus.”

Leaving Aston Villa

With Villa in serious danger of going down to the Championship at the end of the season, Grealish will be a key player for the team in the coming weeks.

If Smith’s team go get relegated, then it is hard to see the 24-year-old stay at Villa Park.

One suspects that the Villa fans will accept it if Grealish leaves in the summer transfer window for a top European club or a team fighting for the Champions League places in the Premier League.