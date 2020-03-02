Wolves man gives verdict on Tottenham Hotspur after 3-2 result

Tottenham Hotspur lost against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno has praised Tottenham Hotspur on BBC Sport.

Nuno believes that Tottenham are an “amazing team” despite the Wanderers winning 3-2 in the Premier League game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The Wolves boss has added that his side did not start the match well, but they did better in the second half.

Nuno told BBC Sport: "We should start the game better, we didn't start the game so well.

"Tottenham is such an amazing team and can create so many problems. The second half was much, much better, more organised, better pressing and the movements for the goal was good.”

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, hosts Tottenham had 65% of the possession, took 13 shots of which five were on target, and earned four corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Wolves had 35% of the possession, took 14 shots of which four were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Top-four battle

The result in London has enhanced Wolves’ chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season.

However, doubts have increased on whether Spurs can clinch a Champions League place for themselves next season.

Jose Mourinho’s side look defensively vulnerable, and their inconsistency could cost them dearly at the end of the campaign.