Winks shares what Mourinho said to Spurs's players in the dressing room after Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 3-2 by Wolverhampton Wanderers in their most recent outing.

Harry Winks has told the London Evening Standard that Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho was ‘spot on’ with that he said in the dressing room after his side lost to Wolves.

Spurs were beaten 3-2 by Wolves yesterday, in what was a relatively close contest between the Champions League chasing sides.

Tottenham actually had a lead in the match twice, but they let it slip, and their defending was questionable.

Spurs allowed Wolves to break on them with too much ease.

And Mourinho stressed the importance of making some cynical fouls to stop Wolves’ counter attacks after the match.

“What he said to us in the dressing room was spot on,” Winks enthused.

“We are a very good side and when we play our football and defend with aggression, but there were moments in the transition on the ­counter-attack where we could have been more cute and been more like a winning team.

“If we stop the counter-­attacks earlier, then we come away with the win.”

Winks actually wore the captain’s armband for Spurs yesterday, with Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris both missing out with injury.

The central midfielder didn’t particularly stand out against Wolves though, as he failed to really dictate play for Spurs.

Tottenham have now lost their last three matches in all competitions, and have dropped down to seventh place in the Premier League.