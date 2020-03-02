Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Winks shares what Mourinho said to Spurs's players in the dressing room after Wolves

John Verrall
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho shouts instructions to his team from the dug-out during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 3-2 by Wolverhampton Wanderers in their most recent outing.

Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Harry Winks has told the London Evening Standard that Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho was ‘spot on’ with that he said in the dressing room after his side lost to Wolves.

Spurs were beaten 3-2 by Wolves yesterday, in what was a relatively close contest between the Champions League chasing sides.

Tottenham actually had a lead in the match twice, but they let it slip, and their defending was questionable.

Spurs allowed Wolves to break on them with too much ease.

 

And Mourinho stressed the importance of making some cynical fouls to stop Wolves’ counter attacks after the match.

“What he said to us in the dressing room was spot on,” Winks enthused.

“We are a very good side and when we play our football and defend with aggression, but there were moments in the transition on the ­counter-attack where we could have been more cute and been more like a winning team.

“If we stop the counter-­attacks earlier, then we come away with the win.”

Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho (R) shakes hands with Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Harry Winks after losing the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first...

Winks actually wore the captain’s armband for Spurs yesterday, with Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris both missing out with injury.

The central midfielder didn’t particularly stand out against Wolves though, as he failed to really dictate play for Spurs.

Tottenham have now lost their last three matches in all competitions, and have dropped down to seventh place in the Premier League.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch