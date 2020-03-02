Who plays Ted in Last Tango in Halifax? Legendary English actor reprises role on BBC series

In wake of his return, fans are wondering who plays Ted in Last Tango in Halifax.

We're glad to have it back!

The BBC has delivered many great shows over the years and Last Tango in Halifax stands out as having earned one of the more devoted cult followings.

It arrived back in 2012 on BBC One and was a fairly loose adaptation of screenwriter Sally Wainwright's mother's second marriage. Upon its first series, it was hailed as a British gem of both comedy and drama, part in thanks to a range of exciting stars at its core, including the likes of Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid, Sarah Lancashire and Nicola Walker.

They work wonders with the very authentic and engaging dialogue they are given, which has remained the show's greatest strength from the very start.

It's won a British Academy Television Award (for Best Drama Series) and has received praise from both general audiences and critics, so it's wonderful to see the quality sustained for series 5, with a familiar face arriving on the scene to shake things up.

NETFLIX GOLD! Gentefied deserves renewal asap!

Who plays Ted in Last Tango in Halifax?

In Last Tango in Halifax, the character of Ted is played by the one and only Timothy West.

The 85-year-old English actor appeared in the series as far back as 2013, playing the role of Ted in series 2 episode 6. It's quite a surprise to see him back, but a very welcome one that was signposted in the episode prior.

The character's storyline is one that will certainly resonate with many, as Ted has returned with dementia.

As for the character on a broader scale, he is Alan’s brother who has been living with his family in New Zealand. They all saw him at Alan and Celia’s wedding but haven't since then. So, the reunion was rather significant all things considered.

Timothy is a tremendous talent, but besides series 2 of Last Tango in Halifax, where have we seen him before?

AFTER IT: Get to know I Am Not Okay with This star Wyatt Oleff

Timothy West: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Timothy West first appeared on screens in a 1959 episode of Theatre Night (he played Talkie).

With a career spanning six decades, it's no surprise that he boasts a wide range of great roles. In keeping with TV, some obvious highlights are Coronation Street (Eric Babbage in 2013), Not Going Out (Geoffrey), Bleak House (Sir Leicester Dedlock), Bedtime (Andrew Oldfield) and Brass (Bradley Hardacre).

EastEnders fans will surely remember him for the role of Stan Carter from 2014 to 2015 and he also recently starred as Jeremy Lister in the hit series Gentleman Jack.

As for film roles, he has been in the likes of 2003's Beyond Borders (Lawrence Bauford), Iris (Older Maurice), 102 Dalmations (Judge), Rough Cut (Nigel Lawton) and most famously 1973's The Day of the Jackal (Berthier) directed by Fred Zinnemann.

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS: Where was it filmed?

Tim West attends the BBC One's "Gentleman Jack" photocall at Ham Yard Hotel on May 07, 2019 in London, England.

Timothy West talks Last Tango in Halifax

In conversation with The Telegraph, Timothy opened up about his return to the beloved show: “I was very pleased to be asked back," he admits.

The same source includes that his wife - Prunella “Prue” Scales - has dementia, but when asked about any potential difficulty engaging with such a storyline, he responds: “Why would it be sensitive? I don’t think that’s why she asked me to play Ted."

He continues: "This is his character’s arc. It’s nothing like Prue’s situation.”

The pair actually shared a Channel 4 series called Great Canal Journeys but recently stopped. Addressing the reason for bowing out, he said: “I found it sad that it was becoming less about canals and more about Prue’s dementia. It was a good time to stop. We’ve got our own boat so we are carrying on without the cameras."

SEE ALSO: Fans want more of BBC comedy Bumps

That certainly sounds like a good reason to call it a day, but nevertheless, it's great to see Timothy back on screens in Last Tango in Halifax.

In other news, The Split deserves renewal.