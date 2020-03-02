Who kills Beta in The Walking Dead comic books? The fate of the Whisperers villain explored

The character is making waves on the screen, but who kills Beta in The Walking Dead comic books?

The zombie sub-genre couldn't have anticipated such a mighty revival when The Walking Dead first hit screens in 2010.

Fans of zombies looked back on the classics of George A. Romero and Sam Raimi with nostalgic glee, but little did they know that the cycle would triumphantly rise again with something very new to deliver.

The Walking Dead set itself apart from the crowd immediately in its unparalleled ambition, developed by Frank Darabont, who previously helmed The Shawshank Redemption and The Mist. It became one of the biggest shows of the time so quickly, with new merchandise soaring onto the shelves regularly.

Of course, it also encouraged many audiences to read the comic book series of the same name that it's based on, created by writer Robert Kirkman and artist Tony Moore.

Now there are certainly some similarities between the two efforts, but with Beta making a huge impression on audiences right now, let's take a moment to reflect on his fate in the comics.

Who kills Beta in The Walking Dead comic books?

*WARNING: SPOILERS*

In The Walking Dead comic books, Beta is killed by Aaron, as highlighted by ComicBook.

Reflecting on the character's arc, he becomes the commander of the Whisperers with a grudge against Negan for the murder of previous leader, Alpha.

After rallying hordes of walkers, he kills Gabriel and leaves him to be ravaged by the undead, and he subsequently advances his attack on Dwight but is stopped in his tracks by Negan in a violent clash which shatters Lucille, his prized and iconic baseball bat.

After being knocked out, Beta rises in hopes to finish orchestrating Alpha's plan, but the people of Alexandria successfully avoid demise and fend off the enemy. It is later on that Beta encounters Aaron and Jesus, but his plan to kill Aaron while he's sleeping is foiled by an alert Jesus who locks in combat with Beta while Aaron handles the walkers.

In a turn of events, Aaron shoots Beta and unmasks him as a former basketball player, recognisable from a series of commercials. Despite being identified, he detests that he has no name before breathing his final breath, thus putting an end to the Whisperers who fade into obscurity without leadership.

Highlighting Beta actor Ryan Hurst

In the series, the character of Beta is played by Ryan Hurst.

According to IMDb, the 43-year-old American actor first appeared on screens in a couple of episodes of Saved by the Bell: The New Class (he played Crunch Grabowski) back in 1993.

Across his career, he has landed a range of TV roles in the likes of Bosch (Hector Bonner), Outsiders (Li'l Foster Farrell), Bates Motel (Chick Hogan), King & Maxwell (Edgar Roy) and Medium (Michael Benoit).

Sons of Anarchy fans will also know him as Harry 'Opie' Winston, while his film work includes Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan (Paratrooper Michaelson), Rules of Engagement (Corporal Hustings), Remember the Titans (Gerry Bertier), We Were Soldiers (Sgt. Ernie Savage) and The Ladykillers (Lump Hudson).

Ryan Hurst on being cast in The Walking Dead

In conversation with Insider, Ryan opened up about a sudden, overwhelming urge to be aboard the AMC gem: "I had this premonition that I was going to be on the show... It was so strong that I actually called my agent and my manager, and I said, 'Hey, can you call over to The Walking Dead and tell them that I'd like to be on the show'... just cold call the producers and say, 'Hey, Ryan Hurst would like to be on the show,' and they did."

However, it wasn't great news at first: "...the producers got back to them and they said, 'No, he can't be on the show right now. We'll let you know'." Considering he had no particular character in mind, however, it perhaps wasn't too much of an issue.

Of course, down the line, he landed a phenomenal role: "a few months go by, and my agent calls me back and says, 'You're never gonna believe this but they want to offer you a role on The Walking Dead.' And I said, 'You see?'"

Well, we're certainly glad he decided not to play by the rules on that one.

