'When's your Arsenal medical?': Some Gunners fans message ex-Spurs kid about Emirates switch

Once on Tottenham Hotspur's books, Tyger Smalls is now being linked with Arsenal.

Some Arsenal fans are begging a former Tottenham Hotspur academy player to come to the Emirates Stadium.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are monitoring 17-year-old striker Tyger Smalls, who was most recently on the books of ninth-tier Haverhill Rovers.

And the newspaper claims that Smalls is set to spend time in the youth set-up of Tottenham's rivals from north London.

Despite having only played non-league football this season, Smalls has still managed to catch the eye with a number of spectacular goals.

Wow what a moment from the young @HaverhillRovers 16 year old Tyger Small, the winning goal from last nights 2-1 victory against @ThetfordTownFC last night @Culina_Group Hub @TheNewCroft pic.twitter.com/7dISSlu9fm — Haverhill Rovers (@HaverhillRovers) August 14, 2019

And the following Arsenal supporters appear to like what they've seen...

As well as Tottenham, Smalls also appeared for Norwich City as a kid and turned out for Histon United's Under-18s this campaign.

He announced in December that he had left Haverhill to continue his footballing journey and was signed to the international agency TMG Football the following month.

Another former Tottenham youngster, Luis Binks, sparked fears among Spurs fans that he could one day move to Arsenal after being spotted on trial with Thierry Henry's team, Montreal Impact.

Binks' agent is also the son of ex-Arsenal chairman David Dein.