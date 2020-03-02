Quick links

'When's your Arsenal medical?': Some Gunners fans message ex-Spurs kid about Emirates switch

Young Arsenal fans during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Watford at Emirates Stadium on March 11, 2018 in London, England.
Once on Tottenham Hotspur's books, Tyger Smalls is now being linked with Arsenal.

Some Arsenal fans are begging a former Tottenham Hotspur academy player to come to the Emirates Stadium.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are monitoring 17-year-old striker Tyger Smalls, who was most recently on the books of ninth-tier Haverhill Rovers.

 

And the newspaper claims that Smalls is set to spend time in the youth set-up of Tottenham's rivals from north London.

Despite having only played non-league football this season, Smalls has still managed to catch the eye with a number of spectacular goals.

And the following Arsenal supporters appear to like what they've seen... 

 

 

 

 

 

ranzee_ray

@arsenal and @ArsenalAcademy sign him up

 

cjlondj89

Arsenal really need to sign this guy

 

zayde_watson

Please come to Arsenal

 

aycer.gbc

come to arsenal ❤️

 

zackfredman_

come to the arsenal baller ‼️⚪️

 

yank723

Welcome to arsenal

 

aamingooner

Welcome To Arsenal

As well as Tottenham, Smalls also appeared for Norwich City as a kid and turned out for Histon United's Under-18s this campaign.

He announced in December that he had left Haverhill to continue his footballing journey and was signed to the international agency TMG Football the following month.

Luis Binks of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League 2 match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on October 26, 2019 in...

Another former Tottenham youngster, Luis Binks, sparked fears among Spurs fans that he could one day move to Arsenal after being spotted on trial with Thierry Henry's team, Montreal Impact.

Binks' agent is also the son of ex-Arsenal chairman David Dein.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

