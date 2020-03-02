Watford taking a look at recent Crystal Palace trialist as his contract runs down

Chelsea's Marcel Lavinier has played for both Watford and Crystal Palace at U23 level this year.

The Chelsea academy defender Marcel Lavinier is currently on trial at Watford after a similar spell with Crystal Palace.

Lavinier started, and finished, Watford Under-23s' 3-1 defeat against Cardiff City on Monday, having played the final half an hour of their 3-2 loss to Queens Park Rangers in February (Youthhawk).

The England youth international, who has Portuguese heritage, began the month at Crystal Palace.

And he featured in at least one of Palace U23s' fixtures, in which they were beaten 1-0 by Bristol City (Youthhawk).

Lavinier's Chelsea scholarship deal expires at the end of this season, and it would be fair to assume that it will not be renewed - hence his trials at Watford and Crystal Palace.

It remains to be seen if either club plan to offer him a contract - though you would think that Watford will be the favourites to sign him now.

Now 19, Lavinier grew up near to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge ground and joined the club as an under-8.

Chelsea fans - what should Watford / Crystal Palace fans know about Lavinier?