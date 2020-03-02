Quick links

Watford

Crystal Palace

Chelsea

Premier League

Watford taking a look at recent Crystal Palace trialist as his contract runs down

Aiden Cusick
Marcel Lavinier and Reece James of Chelsea watch the game during the FA Youth Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Huddersfield Town at Kingsmeadow on December 18, 2019 in Kingston...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea's Marcel Lavinier has played for both Watford and Crystal Palace at U23 level this year.

Marcel Lavinier of Chelsea runs with the ball during the FA Youth Cup semi-final second leg match between Chelsea and Birmingham City at Stamford Bridge on April 10, 2018 in London,...

The Chelsea academy defender Marcel Lavinier is currently on trial at Watford after a similar spell with Crystal Palace.

Lavinier started, and finished, Watford Under-23s' 3-1 defeat against Cardiff City on Monday, having played the final half an hour of their 3-2 loss to Queens Park Rangers in February (Youthhawk).

The England youth international, who has Portuguese heritage, began the month at Crystal Palace.

And he featured in at least one of Palace U23s' fixtures, in which they were beaten 1-0 by Bristol City (Youthhawk).

Lavinier's Chelsea scholarship deal expires at the end of this season, and it would be fair to assume that it will not be renewed - hence his trials at Watford and Crystal Palace.

Marcel Lavinier and Reece James of Chelsea watch the game during the FA Youth Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Huddersfield Town at Kingsmeadow on December 18, 2019 in Kingston...

It remains to be seen if either club plan to offer him a contract - though you would think that Watford will be the favourites to sign him now.

Now 19, Lavinier grew up near to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge ground and joined the club as an under-8.

Chelsea fans - what should Watford / Crystal Palace fans know about Lavinier?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch