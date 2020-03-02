'Wasn't at it': Reported £1.5m Celtic and Rangers target struggles amid Old Firm links

Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Rangers reportedly want Gillingham's Jack Tucker.

The coveted Jack Tucker wasn’t at his usual best on Saturday and Gillingham’s assistant manager Paul Raynor has admitted that the £1.5 million Rangers and Celtic target struggled in a defeat to AFC Wimbledon, speaking to Kent Live.

A 20-year-old centre-back has burst onto the scene in League One this season to catch the attention of two Scottish giants.

Celtic and Rangers have reportedly been sending scouts to Priestfield to watch Tucker in action while Premier League duo Aston Villa and West Ham United are also interested in a defender valued at £1.5 million (Sun).

A typically classy and commanding presence struggled as Steve Evans’ Gills suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to a struggling Wimbledon side this weekend, however, and assistant coach Raynor has admitted that it was a difficult afternoon for a youngster with a lot of admirers.

“I thought Jack Tucker wasn’t quite at it. The boy Joe Pigott caused him a few problems with his aggression,” Raynor said.

At the age of just 20, Tucker is never going to be the finished product already. And it should perhaps be no surprise that a man with less than 12 months of regular first-team football under his belt would have a tough time against a wily, experienced 6ft 2ins frontman like Pigott.

One below-par display is also unlikely to make the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Aston Villa or West Ham think twice about signing a defender who has all the raw ability to be a real bargain at just £1.5 million.