'Very good', 'Need better': Some Spurs fans react after hearing Mourinho wants to sign 36-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Tottenham Hotspur were without Hugo Lloris on Sunday afternoon, and the Frenchman's absence against Wolverhampton Wanderers was very much felt.

Paulo Gazzaniga came in, and whilst the Argentinian didn't exactly do anything wrong, he also couldn't stop Wolves from scoring three times to win 3-2.

It's unclear when Lloris will return from injury, but the news came just hours before Tottenham were linked with a move for a new goalkeeper this summer.

The Telegraph claim that Tottenham are interested in signing Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

As things stand, the 36-year-old will be able to move on for nothing this summer, and Tottenham are seemingly keen to add him to Jose Mourinho's squad.

On the one hand, a move does make sense as Foster can count towards Tottenham's homegrown quota, and offer proven cover for Lloris.

However, Foster giving up being first-choice at Watford to sit on the bench at Spurs seems difficult to imagine, and with Lloris already in his 30's, adding another ageing goalkeeper may not be ideal.

Tottenham fans have been taking to Twitter in order to react, with some feeling that Foster is a very good goalkeeper, and could be a good addition - but most are a little confused.

Many don't think a goalkeeper should be a priority given how Spurs have fewer strikers than goalkeepers as things stand, never mind before landing Foster, and think that Spurs need better than Foster if they're to move forward.

So the Telegraph reporting we are after Ben foster as back up to Hugo ! If this is the “ future “ I look forward to a stagnant 18 mths under Mourinho before he’s out the door — Shelf ish (@CoulsdonTHFC) March 1, 2020

Yes. Let's have 3x as many goalies as strikers. — Nick Barry (@nickpixtxt) March 2, 2020

Thing is, he isn’t a bad keeper but the fact that we’ll have more keepers than strikers is surely something to think about before making a move for him — Tottenham Daily (@Spurs_Officials) March 2, 2020

Need better then that, more backward steps from levy. — Karl spurs (@karl_karl6157) March 2, 2020

Be a great no 2. Always been a good keeper — SWSPURS (@swspurs) March 2, 2020

Yes, very good keeper. — Rizzla (@loopyrizla) March 2, 2020

Hmm can't see that one, he's still first choice at Watford, wouldn't want to sit on our bench and just count towards our Homegrown tally — ☞ David ☜ (@LazyDavid) March 2, 2020

good. miles better then gazza — Kailahh (@TheOnlyKailahh) March 2, 2020

He’s 36 what’s the point ? — dan (@danielslee10) March 2, 2020

No — Jack (@SaucySacramento) March 2, 2020