Valorant: Is there a beta to sign up for before summer 2020 launch?

Fans of Riot Games are anticipating a beta for the developer's newly announced first-person shooter, Valorant.

Riot Games have announced a first-person shooter named Valorant. This upcoming free-to-play title is a multiplayer experience which includes a cast of exciting characters with unique abilities, and it's said to be launching this summer. However, before its scheduled release, fans are hoping for an open beta to sign up for and participate in.

Dubbed on its website as a tactical and precise shooter in which creativity matters most thanks to hypernatural powers, Valorant has already been compared to the likes of Overwatch and Counter-Strike Global Offensive.

It's a multiplayer experience that will be free-to-play when launched, and there will expectedly be a beta before its planned release window.

How to sign up for the Valorant beta?

Riot Games haven't announced a beta date for Valorant, but an eSports insider and consultant has suggested that details will be announced soon.

Over on Twitter, Slasher has provided a ton of information about Valorant including that it will start with eight characters.

sources tell me that Riot's Valorant will start with 8 characters, one of them locked, with a variety of abilities and usage. they are as follows:



Sage (China)

Cypher (Morocco)

Brimstone (USA)

Jett (Korea)

Phoenix (UK)

Viper (USA)

Sova (Russia)

Omen (?) https://t.co/IBoIgcgYSG pic.twitter.com/TTufcZMWYL — Rod 'I don't sign NDAs' Breslau (@Slasher) March 2, 2020

The eSports insider and consultant also says that sources have confirmed that there will be a two day event on March 10th in which pro gamers and streamers will shoot promotional footage for the title.

However, when speaking about its beta, all Slasher has had to say so far is that sources have confirmed that Riot Games will be announcing more details on March 3rd.

sources tell me Riot's invite event with high profile pro gamers and streamers will be conducted March 10-12th at Riot's Los Angeles HQ to shoot promotional footage for Valorant, possibly to promote the betahttps://t.co/C2Dyev5VfB — Rod 'I don't sign NDAs' Breslau (@Slasher) March 2, 2020

Obviously fans will be hoping that these shared details include beta dates plus a signing up process.

There is no beta dates at this moment nor is there a signing up process, but hopefully we get some relevant information tomorrow.