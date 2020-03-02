'Top notch': Declan Rice claims West Ham new boy keeps dribbling around everybody in training

West Ham United beat Southampton 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

West Ham United ace Declan Rice has told the club's official website that he thinks new signing Jarrod Bowen is 'top notch'.

The Hammers hosted Southampton on Saturday afternoon, and despite losing 3-2 at Liverpool, David Moyes' side had some renewed confidence.

Moyes went with four attacking players as Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen operated around Sebastien Haller – and it worked a treat.

Bowen converted Fornals' pass to score a dream goal on his full league debut for the club, whilst Antonio set up Haller for West Ham's second.

Fornals found Antonio for number three, giving West Ham a 3-1 win – and it's fair for Hammers fans to be excited about the future of new signing Bowen.

The deadline day addition from Hull showed exactly why Moyes wanted to sign him by scoring with a beautiful dink over Alex McCarthy.

Now, Rice has suggested that Bowen is 'top notch', predicting that he will be 'excellent' for West Ham whilst raving about how sharp he is.

Rice added that Bowen keeps dribbling around him and other players in training, telling West Ham fans that they should be excited for that very reason.

“Jarrod, I have to say, is top notch,” said Rice. “He’s very sharp and he’ll be excellent for us. I think West Ham fans should definitely be excited about him because in training he dribbles around you, he’s as sharp as anything and he will be getting chances in every game and I’m pretty sure he will put them in the back of the net like he did today.”

“We should be confident about him and keep getting around him because he’s an excellent signing for us,” he added.