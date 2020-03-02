‘They agree with this’: Marcelo Bielsa comments on 2 Leeds United players

Jack Harrison and Helder Costa played well for Leeds United at the weekend.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has explained the perceived positional change of wingers Jack Harrison and Helder Costa against Hull City at the weekend, as quoted in Leeds Live.

Harrison, signed on loan from Manchester City in the summer of 2019, and Costa, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, started for Leeds in their Championship game against Hull in the Yorkshire derby on Saturday afternoon.

Both the 23-year-old Englishman and the 26-year-old Portugal international played well, and Bielsa has praised them.

However, the Leeds head coach has stated that he did not swap the two wingers’ positions.

When asked why he swapped the positions of Harrison and Costa, Bielsa said, as quoted by Leeds Live: “I didn’t switch the wingers. Helder [Costa] preferred to be in the right.

“Now Harrison is delivering corners and set-pieces, sometimes he stayed on that side and keep the place for a while.

“Both of them play well in the right at the same level, but Harrison played better than Costa in the left corridor. They agree with this, but they can play in both sides.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Hull on Saturday afternoon, Costa took four shots of which two were on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 75.7%, took 54 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one clearance.

Harrison took three shots of which one was on target, played four key passes, had a pass accuracy of 76.3%, took 80 touches, attempted six dribbles, made two tackles, three interception and two clearances, and put in 10 crosses, according to WhoScored.