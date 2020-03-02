Quick links

'The worst team': Jermaine Jenas makes Tottenham claim

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur's season took a turn for the worst on Sunday.

Jermaine Jenas does not believe that Tottenham Hotspur will finish in the top four this season.

Spurs lost 3-2 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in North London on Sunday to miss the chance to move two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

As a result, Tottenham are seventh as Wolves and Manchester United occupy sixth and fifth place respectively.

To make matters worse, Jose Mourinho is set to be without Harry Kane for at least another month, while Son Heung-min won't play again this season due to injury.

 

They are the Lilywhites' top two number nines, and former Tottenham midfielder Jenas believes that his old club are the weakest of all the teams vying for a top-four finish.

He told Match of the Day 2: "Tottenham are continuously playing in systems it looks like they don’t understand. There is no identity.

“It is a big worry. Tottenham are the worst team of those chasing that top-four position – I don’t see how they make the Champions League at this rate.”

In terms of squad, Tottenham certainly have better players than Wolves, but Nuno Espirito Santo's side have their act together in a big way, whereas there's no questioning the Red Devils' squad in terms of Champions League qualification.

Jenas might well be right in saying that Mourinho's side are the weakest of that mini league challenging for the top four.

