'That was out of the blue': Liverpool fans gutted by Melwood departure

Shane Callaghan
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Liverpool U23 manager Neil Critchley during the PL2 match at Anfield on April 28, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Neil Critchley has left Liverpool after six-and-a-half years of service in the academy.

Neil Critchley the head coach

Liverpool fans on Twitter are saddened by the news regarding Neil Critchley this morning.

Critchley has left his role as the Reds' Under-23 manager to become Blackpool boss.

During the 41-year-old's stint in charge of Liverpool's youngsters, a number of promising players have come to the fore, including Curtis Jones.

The Crewe-born coach took charge of two senior games for the Anfield club this season - a 5-0 defeat by Aston Villa in the League Cup and a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town, with Jurgen Klopp in Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup for one game and on holiday for the other due to the winter break.

 

Critchley spent six-and-a-half years at Liverpool's academy and here's how fans reacted to the departure on Twitter.

It'll be interesting to see who Liverpool hire as Critchley's replacement shortly.

One thing for sure is that they will certainly have very big boots to fill.

Neil Critchley Liverpool u23 head coach

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

