'That was out of the blue': Liverpool fans gutted by Melwood departure

Neil Critchley has left Liverpool after six-and-a-half years of service in the academy.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are saddened by the news regarding Neil Critchley this morning.

Critchley has left his role as the Reds' Under-23 manager to become Blackpool boss.

During the 41-year-old's stint in charge of Liverpool's youngsters, a number of promising players have come to the fore, including Curtis Jones.

The Crewe-born coach took charge of two senior games for the Anfield club this season - a 5-0 defeat by Aston Villa in the League Cup and a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town, with Jurgen Klopp in Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup for one game and on holiday for the other due to the winter break.

Critchley spent six-and-a-half years at Liverpool's academy

It'll be interesting to see who Liverpool hire as Critchley's replacement shortly.

One thing for sure is that they will certainly have very big boots to fill.