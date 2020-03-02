McDonald & Dodds: Who is Tala Gouveia? A star is born in DCI Lauren McDonald

Tala Gouveia is a sensation in ITV drama McDonald & Dodds.

ITV continues to deliver the goods in 2020 with yet another thrilling crime drama.

They've captivated audiences far and wide with the likes of White House Farm, but not it's McDonald & Dodds which has eyes fixed to the screen, with two feature-length episodes making for essential viewing.

The first episode - 'The Fall of The House of Crockett' - aired on Sunday, March 1st 2020 and was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from critics and general audiences alike.

It stars Jason Watkins (The Crown) as DS Dodds and Tala Gouveia as DCI McDonald. The pair play two mismatched detectives assigned to crack cases together, despite being quite the odd couple. McDonald has hardened as a result of the more intense pressures of holding the fort in South London, while the same cannot exactly be said for Dodds.

However, together they soon realise they make quite the team.

From the producers behind Poldark and DCI Banks screenwriter Robert Murphy, this has shapen up to be quite the gem, but let's take a moment to focus in on one of the central stars...

Tala Gouveia stars in McDonald & Dodds

Tala Gouveia tackles the role of DCI Lauren McDonald in McDonald & Dodds.

Hailing from Nottingham, the actress has been working for many years but has landed her biggest part yet with this ITV mystery.

In conversation with the Nottingham Post, she opened up about the show giving viewers the lowdown on her character: "She's [Lauren] working for the Met police in London and is in line for a promotion but can only do make that jump if she goes to work with police in Bath... It's a city which feels much smaller to her - she finds it a bit sleepy and a bit slow. She is partnered with this older guy [who has] been at his desk for years but he's been randomly placed back out in the field."

She continued: "He's so slow and methodical and works completely different to my character who thinks it's going to be a nightmare but they end up forming this really unlikely partnership... DCI McDonald is very assertive and makes decisions very quickly. He'll cling to very small details that end up being massive things in the case. So they really compliment each other."

Tala is fantastic in the role, but where have we seen her before?

Tala Gouveia: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in a 2009 short called To Extremes (she played Sophie).

Her next part came in the 2012 TV movie Deadbeats (Waitress), landing subsequent film roles in 2016's Arrivals (Rajita), Click & Collect (Toy Shop Assistant), Before We Grow Old (Chloe) and For Love or Money (Jane Doe).

McDonald & Dodds isn't exactly Tala's introduction to the world of television though - far from it! She has starred in the likes of Cold Feet (Gemma Murphy), Holby City (Clare Grundy), Plebs (Bella), Lovesick (Naomi), Doctors (La Toya Jeffreys), Fit (Performer), Tracey Ullman's Show (various) and EastEnders (Nurse Green). There are also voice roles in Go Jetters (Tala) and Scream Street (Cleo).

However, there's no doubt that her latest role of DCI is a total triumph and the most important to date.

As for looking ahead, she's set to play Ohsha in a forthcoming sci-fi project called G-Loc from director Tom Paton.

Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins attend the ITV Palooza 2019 at The Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019 in London, England.

Is Tala Gouveia on Instagram?

Yes, Tala Gouveia is on Instagram.

Although, there is a catch... unfortunately it's set to private.

Those of you on Twitter, on the other hand, can find her over at @TalaGv; she currently has just under 700 followers. If you have a scroll you'll see that she's already shared a wealth of McDonald & Dodds related content.

