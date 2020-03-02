Quick links

Stephen Elliott thinks £500,000 Sunderland player needs a rest

Phil Parkinson’s Sunderland lost in League One at the weekend.

Stephen Elliott has suggested on Twitter that Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson should rest Charlie Wyke for the next game.

The former Sunderland forward thinks that 27-year-old striker Wyke needs a bit of rest, and that the Black Cats team could do with freshening up a bit.

Elliott made the comments following Sunderland’s 1-0 defeat to Coventry City away from home in League One on Sunday.

 

Parkinson’s side will take on Gillingham at the Stadium of Light in League One this coming weekend before facing Bristol Rovers away from home in the league next Tuesday evening.

Stats

Wyke has made 22 starts and four substitute appearances in League One for Sunderland so far this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The former Carlisle United striker has been on the books of Sunderland since the summer of 2018 when he joined from Bradford City for an initial transfer fee reported by The Sun to be worth £500,000.

The Black Cats are fifth in the League One table at the moment with 58 points from 34 matches, four points behind second-placed Rotherham United.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

