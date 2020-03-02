'Stay strong': Aston Villa new boy sends message on Twitter

The new Aston Villa goalkeeper played in Sunday's League Cup final.

Pepe Reina has told his Aston Villa team-mates to stay positive in the wake of their League Cup final defeat.

Dean Smith's side lost 2-1 to Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday evening.

Mbwana Samatta threw Aston Villa a lifeline by reducing the deficit before the half-time break, but the Villans couldn't find an equaliser during the second half.

It was a very respectable defeat by the West Midlands side and more performances like that should boost their chances of staying in the Premier League.

Aston Villa are 19th in the table and two points adrift of safety with a game in hand.

And goalkeeper Reina believes that if Villa replicate the standard from yesterday in their remaining games this season then they'll be alright.

We must compete as we’ve done today Stay strong, positive and together in this remaining games and i’m sure that we’ll reach our goal... as a TEAM!! Keep the heads up boys!! #UTV #AVFC pic.twitter.com/GTycVO7xUJ — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) March 1, 2020

Reina is right and Villa definitely need that Cup final mentality in their next two games.

Next Monday, Aston Villa go to third-placed Leicester City, before hosting fourth-placed Chelsea at Villa Park five days later.

It's a very difficult couple of games but, again, playing like they did against the reigning Premier League champions at Wembley should stand them in good stead.