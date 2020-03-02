Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

'Stay strong': Aston Villa new boy sends message on Twitter

Shane Callaghan
Pepe Reina of Aston Villa makes a save from Danny Ings of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium on February 22, 2020 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The new Aston Villa goalkeeper played in Sunday's League Cup final.

Pepe Reina of Aston Villa looks dejected following his sides defeat in the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium on February 22, 2020 in...

Pepe Reina has told his Aston Villa team-mates to stay positive in the wake of their League Cup final defeat.

Dean Smith's side lost 2-1 to Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday evening.

Mbwana Samatta threw Aston Villa a lifeline by reducing the deficit before the half-time break, but the Villans couldn't find an equaliser during the second half.

It was a very respectable defeat by the West Midlands side and more performances like that should boost their chances of staying in the Premier League.

 

Aston Villa are 19th in the table and two points adrift of safety with a game in hand.

And goalkeeper Reina believes that if Villa replicate the standard from yesterday in their remaining games this season then they'll be alright.

 Reina is right and Villa definitely need that Cup final mentality in their next two games.

Next Monday, Aston Villa go to third-placed Leicester City, before hosting fourth-placed Chelsea at Villa Park five days later.

It's a very difficult couple of games but, again, playing like they did against the reigning Premier League champions at Wembley should stand them in good stead.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch