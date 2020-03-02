‘Spectator’: BBC pundit gives verdict on Leeds United player

Illan Meslier was in action for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United at the weekend.

Noel Whelan has praised Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier on BBC Radio Leeds for his performance against Hull City at the weekend.

The former Leeds striker believes that the 20-year-old did well on his Championship debut in the Yorkshire derby.

However, Whelan has added that the Frenchman did not have much to do as the defence protected him well, and Marcelo Bielsa’s side played the game in the Tigers’ half.

Whelan said about Meslier on BBC Radio Leeds: “We spoke about trying to protect him, giving that protection to goalkeepers for the past three games leading up to this.

“He got it today, not only just defensive perfection from Leeds, but in the way that we took the game and played the game in their half, it takes a lot of pressure off the back by Leeds United. He was a spectator for a lot of the game.”

Whelan added: "Fantastic. To come in, your first start in the Championship, making your debut away from home, he didn’t really do anything wrong.

"He wasn’t really involved in a lot because of the way we defended with the players in front of him, protection that he got. And that is exactly what he needed, that kind of protection, having not that much to do

“That will give him great confidence leading into the next games. He knows he’s there for seven. That’s a good way to start.”

Encouraging display from Illan Meslier

Meslier got his chance against Hull due to the ban on Leeds's first-choice goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, and the 20-year-old did well.

Although the youngster did not have much to do, he did look very confident when he was making the saves and claiming high balls.

The 20-year-old will face much bigger tests than Hull in the coming weeks, but he should be pleased with how he played on his Championship debut for the West Yorkshire outfit.

The win against the Tigers has enhanced Leeds’s chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.