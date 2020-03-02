Some fans react to ex-Celtic man Lewis Morgan's MLS debut

Former Celtic forward Lewis Morgan made his debut for Inter Miami after leaving Parkhead in the January transfer window.

Former Celtic man Lewis Morgan has impressed on debut for Inter Miami, even though they were beaten on their MLS debut last night.

Morgan left Celtic for America in January, with David Beckham’s newly formed side snapping him up.

Subscribe

The Scottish international started for Inter Miami yesterday, and although they fell to a 1-0 defeat to LA Galaxy, he still managed to catch the eye of supporters.

#MLSisBack Despite losing their first game, I am really big on inter Miami. I love Pizarro, Lewis Morgan, and specifically, Pellegrini. I think they’re gonna surprise some people this year, I think once Julian Carranza is healthy that attack will be prolific — Liam Hopkins (@lamae_shopkins) March 2, 2020

Lewis Morgan: B



Perhaps Inter's brightest spot on attack. He was sharp going forward. Too bad he didn't get enough help in key moments. He created some havoc when he touched the ball out wide. Came off for Agudelo at 78' and the attack wasn't the same. — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) March 2, 2020

The show had the wrong Lewis they were promoting. Lewis Morgan looked good! — Matt Rhein (@mattrhein86) March 2, 2020

Lewis Morgan’s been hooked with 12 mins to go, one of the bright sparks in a fairly poor performance by Inter Miami. #Scotswatch — Stonewaller Magazine (@stonewaller_mag) March 2, 2020

Feed Lewis Morgan. That boy can deliver a ball.#InterMiamiCF #MLS — Jamie Kemble (@JamieKemble) March 1, 2020

Pizarro really tried to make his presence felt for Inter Miami and Morgan looked lively too with Powell putting in a really solid display but Vela just had such an influence for Los Angeles with Rossi posing a threat while Rodriguez looked lively and Kaye put a shift in #LAFCvMIA — JNSports (@JNSports1) March 2, 2020

Morgan never quite managed to establish himself as a first-team regular at Celtic, but his move is now being followed with great interest.

Morgan has taken a rather unconventional route by going to a newly formed MLS side, but there is no doubting that the move is an exciting one for him.

Morgan scored two goals in 31 appearances for Celtic, but there is a feeling that a fresh start abroad could do him good.

The 23-year-old is still young enough to have an excellent career Stateside, and he will hope that his first win in MLS isn’t too far away.