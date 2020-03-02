Quick links

Some fans react to ex-Celtic man Lewis Morgan's MLS debut

Lewis Morgan of Celit FC in action during the UEFA Champions League 2019
Former Celtic forward Lewis Morgan made his debut for Inter Miami after leaving Parkhead in the January transfer window.

Former Celtic man Lewis Morgan has impressed on debut for Inter Miami, even though they were beaten on their MLS debut last night.

Morgan left Celtic for America in January, with David Beckham’s newly formed side snapping him up.

The Scottish international started for Inter Miami yesterday, and although they fell to a 1-0 defeat to LA Galaxy, he still managed to catch the eye of supporters.

Morgan never quite managed to establish himself as a first-team regular at Celtic, but his move is now being followed with great interest.

Morgan has taken a rather unconventional route by going to a newly formed MLS side, but there is no doubting that the move is an exciting one for him.

 

Morgan scored two goals in 31 appearances for Celtic, but there is a feeling that a fresh start abroad could do him good.

The 23-year-old is still young enough to have an excellent career Stateside, and he will hope that his first win in MLS isn’t too far away.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

