Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Solskjaer names the Everton player who really impressed him yesterday

John Verrall
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the head coach
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park yesterday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the head coach

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Sky Sports that Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin deserved his goal yesterday.

Calvert-Lewin forced Everton’s goal in their 1-1 draw against United, as he refused to give up on a lost cause.

Plenty of strikers may have allowed David De Gea a free clearance in the early stages, but the Everton forward went and pressured the Spaniard and got his reward for his hard-work.

De Gea inexplicably kicked his clearance against Calvert-Lewin, with the deflection taking the ball into the back of the net.

 

And Solskjaer admits that he was impressed by the work-rate of the in-form Everton forward.

“He chases everything. He chases paper on a windy day,” Solskjaer said. “He deserves a goal for how he’s playing.”

Calvert-Lewin has really stepped up his game at Everton this term, and the English striker is now enjoying his best run of goalscoring form in his career.

Everton's English striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (R) celebrates before his goal was rulled out following a VAR review during the English Premier League football match between Everton and...

The 22-year-old now has 13 Premier League goals for the season, which represents an excellent return.

Everton were unable to hold on to the lead Calvert-Lewin had given them yesterday, with Bruno Fernandes striking United’s equaliser, as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch