Solskjaer names the Everton player who really impressed him yesterday

Everton and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park yesterday.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Sky Sports that Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin deserved his goal yesterday.

Calvert-Lewin forced Everton’s goal in their 1-1 draw against United, as he refused to give up on a lost cause.

Plenty of strikers may have allowed David De Gea a free clearance in the early stages, but the Everton forward went and pressured the Spaniard and got his reward for his hard-work.

De Gea inexplicably kicked his clearance against Calvert-Lewin, with the deflection taking the ball into the back of the net.

And Solskjaer admits that he was impressed by the work-rate of the in-form Everton forward.

“He chases everything. He chases paper on a windy day,” Solskjaer said. “He deserves a goal for how he’s playing.”

Calvert-Lewin has really stepped up his game at Everton this term, and the English striker is now enjoying his best run of goalscoring form in his career.

The 22-year-old now has 13 Premier League goals for the season, which represents an excellent return.

Everton were unable to hold on to the lead Calvert-Lewin had given them yesterday, with Bruno Fernandes striking United’s equaliser, as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw.