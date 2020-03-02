'So much quality': EFL pundit gushes about Leeds star's 'outstanding' Hull display

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United are within touching distance of the Championship top spot after Pablo Hernandez inspired a 4-0 battering of Hull City.

Pablo Hernandez was back to his brilliant best on Saturday and Quest pundit Dean Ashton was left marvelling at an ‘outstanding’ display from the Leeds United playmaker, speaking on the EFL highlights show (29 February, 9pm).

If a veteran Spaniard was the Championship’s most impressive performer throughout 2018/19, it’s fair to say he hasn’t quite exerted the same immeasurable impact during Marcelo Bielsa’s second spell at Elland Road.

But a soon-to-be 35-year-old who has looked jaded and a shadow of his former self was on song once again at Hull City this weekend.

Hernandez set up Luke Ayling’s deflected opener, rattled the bar with a stunning long-range effort, before ghosting onto a Helder Costa through-ball to slide home a deserved strike to set Leeds on their way to a 4-0 win.

“So much quality,” gushed former West Ham striker Ashton.

“There were a few months last season when he was on every single highlight reel. Today I just thought he was outstanding.

“It’s his creativity, his movement, his awareness of the players around him and his quality as well.”

It is no coincidence that a Leeds side who so often flatter to deceive in front of goal finally saw their dominance reflected in the scoreline with Hernandez producing arguably his finest performance since the opening weeks of the season.

If the former Valencia and Swansea star can continue to produce over the weeks to come, Premier League football will be back at Elland Road after 15 long years.