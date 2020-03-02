SkySports pundit thinks there’s a problem with Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips is an important player for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said on Sky Sports Main Event (12:10pm, February 29, 2020) that Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has anger issue at times.

The former Leeds striker believes that when things do not work out for the 24-year-old, he tends to lose his discipline.

Hasselbaink added that Phillips is good enough to play in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, former West Bromwich Albion defensive midfielder Keith Andrews believes that Phillips is the best central midfielder in the Championship.

Hasselbaink said about Phillips on Sky Sports Main Event (12:10pm, February 29, 2020): “He has got that anger issue at times - it has got better - where things don’t work for him, he does go and it’s a little bit indiscipline sometimes that he doesn’t do the right thing, but as a player, for me he is a Premiership player.”

Andrews said about Phillips on Sky Sports Main Event (12:10pm, February 29, 2020): “This fella, I think, is the best central midfielder in the division. I believe that.”

Disciplinary problems

Phillips is arguably the only player in the Leeds squad who has no suitable replacement or back-up, and Marcelo Bielsa’s side do tend to struggle when he is injured or suspended.

According to WhoScored, the midfielder has been shown seven yellow cards and the red card once in the Championship so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old was given the yellow card nine times and the red card once, while in 2017-18 he was booked 13 times and was not shown a red card in the league, according to WhoScored.

It is clear that Phillips has problems with getting yellow and red cards, and he needs to sort them out.