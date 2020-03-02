Sarr says he was disappointed despite scoring twice against Liverpool

Winning the man of the match award was not enough to satisfy Watford's Ismaila Sarr.

Watford star Ismaila Sarr spoke to the club's official website about his match-winning performance against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Senegalese international was in the form of his life against the European champions scoring twice and providing an assist to help his side win 3-0.

Sarr, despite the magnificent performance, wasn't as thrilled as Watford fans after the game. He expressed his disappointment to the club's official website about not scoring another goal to complete what would've been his first-ever hat-trick in his professional career.

He said: "I'm really, really disappointed because I really wanted the [match] ball today. I had a big chance to get the hat-trick. I'll try for the next game to get the points for my team.

"I'm just here to work hard for the team. I did my job and my two goals were because of the team. Today was just job done. For the first, I felt someone was going to cross it so I went to the first post. For the second, I had the experience to wait and chip the keeper.

"I'm really happy because I won against him,” said Sarr. “We lost away and wanted to win at home. We did it with big character today."

Most players would be thrilled after scoring twice and picking up an assist to beat the soon-to-be champions but Sarr's mentality should give Hornets fans a lot of hope about the future.

Nigel Pearson's side made it out of the bottom three with the win on Saturday but there is still a lot of work to do before they are safe from relegation this season.

Sarr's performance will give him plenty of hope going into the business end of the campaign and, if he can continue to have the same kind of impact in the coming games, Watford will be safe and he could well get his first hat-trick in a Hornets shirt sooner rather than later.