Rafael Marquez says he will recommend Wolves' Jimenez to Barcelona

Mexican football legend Rafael Marquez spoke to ESPN about Wolves star Raul Jimenez and how he is good enough for Barcelona.

Jimenez has been sensational for Wolves since joining the club, initially on loan, back in the summer of 2018. The Mexican international has raised his level this season, having scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions so far.

A player producing such incredible numbers is bound to attract the biggest clubs in world football and Jimenez admitted a few months ago that he isn't afraid to take that big step should it come. (Marca)

La Liga giants Barcelona will look at a striker in the summer with Luis Suarez ageing. Jimenez could well be one among their shortlist and his compatriot Rafa Marquez vows to back him if he was on it.

He said: "Obviously (I would recommend it) Raúl is doing a great job and attracts attention not only from La Liga but from all the important teams. If Barcelona asks me about him, he will be 100 per cent recommended."

Marquez is a hugely respected figure at the Camp Nou having spent seven glorious years there. The Mexican won two Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles among other trophies there and he could well help Jimenez get a huge move to Barcelona.

However, the 82-cap Mexican international has over three years left on his current deal with Wolves and Nuno Santo's side closing in on another season in Europe could well tempt him to stay and go on to become a club legend.

Wolves will demand a humongous fee if Barca or any other club was to come in for their star striker. The Spanish champions are no strangers to spending the big bucks but Wolves fans would prefer to keep him instead of making a big profit.